NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. September 18, 2022. Ohio is celebrating the best bond rating it has received since 1979. Fitch Ratings gives Ohio AAA ratings based on “fiscal reserves and cash balances.” A better bond rating means lower borrowing costs so this is good news for citizens. But we’re not as happy as the DeWine administration.
Some say 2022 alligator season in Louisiana is gonna be good
HOUMA, LA. — Alligator season is underway in Louisiana, and with meat prices high, people within the industry expect a good year. Alligators bring in an estimated $250 million to the state annually, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department. Hide prices have been down because of an...
Composting companies battle contamination as programs expand
DENVER — Clinton Sander is done with contaminated compost. On a recent morning, he sifted through long piles of waste from Denver and Boulder at a facility in Keenesburg operated by A1 Organics, the state’s largest compost recycler. Sander, the company’s marketing manager, scanned for inorganic objects scattered...
Getting to know NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
In multiple interviews with WRAL News, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a possible contender for governor in 2024, expressed a desire for an outright ban on abortion and for making same-sex marriage illegal. Reporter: Bryan AndersonPhotographer: Luke NotestineWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
N.C. State Fair to host special beer night
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
Robinson tours beat-up plane at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson observes an old plane being worked on at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on March 23. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
Robinson joins Trump on stage at Selma rally
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson addresses a raucous crowd at an April 9 rally held by former President Donald Trump in Selma. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
NC residents demand accountability as chemical polluter expands production
Chemours, a spin-off of DuPont, is expanding production after letting toxic "forever chemicals" seep into the air, water, and soil. Thousands of North Carolina residents do not have clean drinking water at their homes because of the contamination.
