Prosecutors Appeal Order To Hand Over Classified Docs To Trump's Lawyers On Grounds Of HELL TO THE NO!
On Thursday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon refused to stay her own special master order as it pertained to classified documents, even going so far as to order the FBI to make top secret documents available to Trump and his lawyers, and instructing the special master, Judge Raymond Dearie, to examine those documents first.
Thinking Ahead To A Trial Of Trump
It seems increasingly likely that the former president will soon be indicted somewhere — Florida, for obstructing justice; D.C., for inciting violence; somewhere. Trump has recently insisted that, if he gets indicted, “I think you’d have problems in this country the likes of which perhaps we’ve never seen before.” That got me to thinking about those problems, and there are three on my mind today: Venue — whether Trump could move the case from Florida or D.C. to a more favorable venue — jury selection, and security.
Trump White House Lawyer Eric Herschmann Called BS On Trump's Personal Lawyers
The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush are out with the latest hot goss from Trumpworld’s legal team, and it is delicious as always. “I certainly am not relying on any legal analysis from either of you or Boris who — to be clear — I think is an idiot,” former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann emailed Trump’s personal lawyers Evan Corcoran and John Rowley regarding Trump’s advisor turned “in-house counsel” Boris Epshteyn.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine worked to secure territory reclaimed from occupying Russian forces in a swift counter-offensive and reiterated plans to win back all occupied regions, as U.S. President Joe Biden predicted "a long haul" ahead. read more.
Russian Convicts Get Pulled Into Putin's Ukraine War With Ultimatum: 'If You Decide It's Not For You, We Execute You'
A Russian mercenary group associated with President Vladimir Putin is asking prisoners to fight on Ukraine's battlefront as Moscow suffers heavy setbacks. What Happened: Wagner Group, a Russian private military company linked to atrocities in different parts of the world, is chasing over 1,500 convicted felons to join Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, according to a senior anonymous U.S. official.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia."The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.Advancing of Ukraine troops could likely result in potential assault on Moscow’s forces deployed in Donbas region with Kyiv set to receive more western arms, including tanks from Washington."The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal...
That Ass Is Criminal! No, Seriously. This Prosecutor Tried Getting Nudie Pics From A Defendant.
Prosecutorial discretion, like jury nullification, is one of those quirks about our court system that only really works with good faith actors. Done well, it can be used to extend grace to a defendant found to be a victim of circumstance. Unfortunately, to err is human and Ronnie Goldy — one of Kentucky’s prosecutors — was caught being all too human.
Liz Truss admits no chance of US Brexit trade deal talks for years
Brexit trade deal negotiations with the United States will not restart for years, Liz Truss has conceded.The Prime Minister made the admission as she flew to New York for a meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday.Brexiteeers claimed an agreement with the US would be easy to secure and suggested that it was a major benefit of leaving the EU’s customs union.But speaking overnight on her flight to New York the prime minister downplayed the idea and told reporters that she had no expectations of talks restarting with Joe Biden’s government.She said instead her priority was striking agreements with India and the...
Lawyer Exclaims 'Gadzooks!' At Trial, Gets A Reprimand
Illinois attorney David C. Thollander was reprimanded by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission. The reprimand came after Thollander clashed with Judge Anna Demacopoulos during a 2018 age discrimination bench trial. At the root of the issue was Thollander’s old fashioned exclamation — as reported by ABA Journal:...
On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2002 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
On This Day: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1946, the first Cannes Film Festival opened on the French Riviera. An earlier attempt to begin the international movie showcase in 1939 was halted by the outbreak of World War II. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy proposed a joint...
The Most Politically Moderate Law Schools (2022)
The country continues to be incredibly divided politically, and whether people are strongly in favor of President Joe Biden’s policies or adamantly opposed to them and cheering on Brandon, people have been inspired to go to law school as a means to somehow change our country’s future. Luckily, there’s a law school out there for just about everyone, whether they’re super conservative or ultra liberal.
