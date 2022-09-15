Read full article on original website
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
Pamela Ann “Pam” Hall, 75
Pamela Ann “Pam” Hall, age 75, of Effingham, Illinois passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at her daughter’s home in rural Jasper County, Illinois. Graveside services will be held at 3:15 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24th at the Crain Funeral Home, Newton, Illinois. Inurnment will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton, Illinois.
Harry “Deano” Young, 68
Harry “Deano” Young, 68, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Harry’s family.
Paula Darlene Malone, 69
Paula Darlene Malone, 69, passed away on Thursday morning, September 7, 2022 in the Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center in Effingham, Illinois. Paula was born April 13, 1953 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of James and Wanda (Bolin) Seeley. She married Roy Malone June 7, 1972 in Lerna, IL Mr. Malone passed away August 7, 2019.
Ahna Ruth Lilly, 92
Anna Ruth Lilly, 92, a longtime resident of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, with family by her side. Anna was born on January 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Alta (Bolyard) Radliff. She married Raymond E. Lilly on October 9, 1948, in Sefton Township in Fayette County, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on November 2, 2014. Anna lived a long and wonderful life. She was a devoted and proud wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Anna led a life of selflessness, always putting others above herself whether it was working alongside Raymond on the farm, taking care of her family or volunteering in the community. She was one of the first volunteers to work at the Beecher City nutrition center for the Meals on Wheels of C.E.F.S. and was honored with their 2019 outstanding volunteer award. Anna was a member of Springhill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Loudon Quilt Club, Royal Neighbors of America and a 30-year member of the Beecher City Kitchen Band.
Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees to Meet/Discuss Golf Carts, Swimming Pools, Solar Energy
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, September 21st at 7:00pm. Sasha Althoff from the City of Effingham will be present to explain the proposed changes to the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone. Clay Zerrusen and Jim Meinhart will be present to address the board about a...
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61 year old Kevin D. Malone of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 5 days for aggravated battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Heather R. Miller of Mason for...
William “Bill” Ronald Coble, 88
William “Bill” Ronald Coble, 88, of Louisville passed away peacefully at 1:08 am, Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home in rural Louisville. He was born in Felt, Oklahoma to the late James T. and T. Corena Coble. He was united in marriage to Geraldine L. Orr May 4, 1958 at the Hoosier Prairie Baptist Church in Louisville, Illinois.
Ramsey Man Killed In Vehicle Accident Saturday Evening
A Ramsey man was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that 72 year old Rex L. Moreland of Ramsey was killed on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a road ditch on U.S. Route 51 between Vandalia and Ramsey. Coroner Harris says he pronounced Moreland dead at 10:20 pm at the scene of the accident.
