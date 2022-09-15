Anna Ruth Lilly, 92, a longtime resident of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, with family by her side. Anna was born on January 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Alta (Bolyard) Radliff. She married Raymond E. Lilly on October 9, 1948, in Sefton Township in Fayette County, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on November 2, 2014. Anna lived a long and wonderful life. She was a devoted and proud wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Anna led a life of selflessness, always putting others above herself whether it was working alongside Raymond on the farm, taking care of her family or volunteering in the community. She was one of the first volunteers to work at the Beecher City nutrition center for the Meals on Wheels of C.E.F.S. and was honored with their 2019 outstanding volunteer award. Anna was a member of Springhill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Loudon Quilt Club, Royal Neighbors of America and a 30-year member of the Beecher City Kitchen Band.

