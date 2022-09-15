Read full article on original website
Another Mason Sisk trial means more time to prepare, refile motions in case
Shortly after declaring a mistrial in the case of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, the judge set a new trial date for next year. This will give prosecutors and defense attorneys more time to review new evidence and possibly find new witnesses. It also...
Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof
An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case
Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. This ruling follows Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise declaring a mistrial in the middle of the trial that began last week. A cell phone belonging to one of the victims, Sisk's stepmother, was finally unlocked last week by the FBI.
Alabama Judge Declares Mistrial for 17-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shot His Parents and 3 Young Siblings in the Head
An Alabama judge has declared a mistrial for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly massacred parents and three siblings. The issue in this capital murder case stemmed from the phone of Mason Wayne Sisk’s adoptive mother Mary Sisk, 35, according to local reports out of Limestone County, Alabama. Though authorities were not able to access the device in the years following incident, the defense noted that they only recently discovered that FBI agents managed to unlock it and sent it to them.
Jurors in Mason Sisk mistrial say they wouldn't have convicted the alleged killer teen
That is what at least one juror said they're left with after the first trial for Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, ended in a mistrial Monday morning. Sisk is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. WAAY 31...
Sheriff: DNA sample taken in case of death threat made against Mississippi supervisor
Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed this week that investigators obtained a DNA sample from a person of interest in the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas and his family last month. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of that...
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
Alabama imam banned from execution chamber loses appeal to reinstate lawsuit
An Alabama imam who was banned from attending the executions of two death row inmates he counseled lost his appeal Friday to reverse the dismissal of his federal lawsuit against the state. Yusef Maisonet, an imam to Muslim death row inmates Dominique Ray and Nathaniel Wood, alleged that Alabama violated...
Casey White’s lawyers cite suicide in motion to remove Vicky White murder charge
Lawyers for Casey White want a judge to rule he can’t be charged with murdering Vicky White. They say this is because Alabama law requires a person convicted of felony murder to be proven to have intentionally caused the death - and Vicky White died by suicide. Casey White...
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects motion to overturn Mike Blakely’s conviction
The Alabama Court Of Criminal Appeals rejected a motion In former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's Case. The motion aimed to overturn Blakely's conviction because the judge's law license was not current, as WAAY 31 News was first to report after an I-Team investigation. The court rejected the effort, which...
Dog owner faces second manslaughter indictment after Red Bay woman dies from injuries
An Alabama dog owner is facing a second manslaughter indictment and Emily's Law violation after the death of a Red Bay woman following a dog attack.
New scam targets family members of Morgan County inmates
Officials say the scammer falsely tells the inmate's family member that their loved one has died in jail.
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege
A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
Decatur man indicted on upgraded charge of murder after stabbing his stepfather
A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.
Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man
A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
Testimony: Murder defendant offered four different accounts
ATHENS — The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday.
