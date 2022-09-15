ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof

An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

New trial to take place in February 2023 after mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder case

Mason Sisk, the Elkmont teen accused of killing five family members, is set to return to the courtroom for a second trial in February 2023. This ruling follows Limestone County Circuit Court Judge Chadwick Wise declaring a mistrial in the middle of the trial that began last week. A cell phone belonging to one of the victims, Sisk's stepmother, was finally unlocked last week by the FBI.
ELKMONT, AL
Law & Crime

Alabama Judge Declares Mistrial for 17-Year-Old Who Allegedly Shot His Parents and 3 Young Siblings in the Head

An Alabama judge has declared a mistrial for a 17-year-old boy who allegedly massacred parents and three siblings. The issue in this capital murder case stemmed from the phone of Mason Wayne Sisk’s adoptive mother Mary Sisk, 35, according to local reports out of Limestone County, Alabama. Though authorities were not able to access the device in the years following incident, the defense noted that they only recently discovered that FBI agents managed to unlock it and sent it to them.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at St. Clair Correctional Facility

An incarcerated man at St. Clair Correctional Facility died last Tuesday, according to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jerome Vincent Berard, a 62-year-old incarcerated man at the St. Clair County facility, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, the spokesperson said. Medical staff later arrived and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced deceased.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur man indicted on upgraded charge of murder after stabbing his stepfather

A Decatur man who was pulled from his bedroom by a SWAT unit after allegedly stabbing his stepfather is now charged with murder in the stepfather's death. Jason Oneal Stovall, 39, was initially charged with domestic violence and assault after the August 2021 incident. Decatur Police said Stovall's stepfather drove himself to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment of what police described at the time as non-life-threatening injuries.
DECATUR, AL
alreporter.com

Video appears to show Alabama prison guard beating incarcerated man

A screenshot from a social media video that appears to show an Alabama prison guard beating an incarcerated individual on a roof. VIA ALABAMA FAMILIES UNITED. A video shared on social media appears to show a correctional officer at the Elmore County Correctional facility beating an incarcerated individual on the roof of a building at the facility.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

