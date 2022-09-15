ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford, Bird still happy with electric scooter program

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJRvL_0hx3TbXJ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As some area municipalities are ending their relationships with electric scooter company Bird Global, Rockford is keeping the unique ride-share service going.

In fact, the scooters are still a hit with Rockfordians since they landed in the Forest City last year.

“Bird has indicated to the city that they are happy with the ridership and the city is overall pleased,” said Karl Franzen, the City of Rockford’s director of community and economic development.

Franzen hasn’t pulled together this year’s ridership numbers yet but says he expects them to be as favorable, if not better than what he saw in 2021.

Mayor McNamara reacts: Rockford’s Bird scooters a success

Between June 1 and Aug. 31 of last year, 4,764 people road Bird scooters in Rockford a total of 13,361 times, Franzen said.

Meanwhile, aldermen voted earlier this year to terminate Freeport’s agreement with Bird after receiving multiple complaints about reckless riders and scooters left in roads, yards, and on sidewalks.

There have been similar complaints in Rockford but none that have officials alarmed enough to nix the service.

“There have been (a) minimal, seriously minimal, number of complaints related to illegal parking, etcetera, that Bird’s contractors have quickly addressed,” Franzen said.

Bird scooters have also been pulled from Beloit after a contractor responsible for maintaining the fleet terminated the ride-share agreement, claiming the company was difficult to work with.

Bird scooters have been available in Machesney Park since Aug. 15. The Florida-based company operates in more than 400 cities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Ashlee is MISSING, Please Share

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOUTUBE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Machesney Park, IL
Rockford, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Birds, IL
City
Freeport, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Rockford, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
StatelineKids

Fall Fairs and Festivals in the Stateline

Fall Festivals are one of our favorite things about the autumn season. They are filled with carnival rides, pumpkins, and crisp weather! Here’s a list of fall festivals and fairs in the Stateline and what you can expect if you go!. If you know of any fall festivals or...
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Rockford church looks to community for help, new grill needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A valuable possession stolen from a Rockford church prompts leaders to raise money so they can continue serving the community. The stole grill had been a part of the church for more than 20 years. Parishioners and leaders cooked meals for kids, the community and the homeless, but that ability was stripped from them overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Electric Scooters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rockfordians#Beloit
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Hits A Bicyclist in Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stillman Valley school struck by lightning

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Students at Stillman Valley’s Highland Elementary School were shocked to have a day off on Monday after officials said a bolt of lightning struck and wreaked havoc with the building’s electrical systems. Meridian School District Superintendent Dr. Caposey said the school’s air handler was struck by lightning or suffered a […]
STILLMAN VALLEY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WIFR

One killed in school bus crash on U.S. Route 20 near Winnebago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A 20-year-old Pecatonica man is dead after a crash involving a Winnebago School District bus Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. Sept. 19 on eastbound U.S. Route 20, east of Winnebago. Illinois State Police say the school bus was stopped in the right lane of Route 20 with red lights activated when it was rear-ended by a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 17-year-old boy from Pecatonica.
WINNEBAGO, IL
97ZOK

Screaming Bat-Winged Creature Seen Over this Illinois Bridge

Unusual things happen near bridges for some reason. That was especially true one early morning near a bridge in Illinois when a woman and her mother saw a huge bat-winged creature near an Illinois bridge which terrified them with its scream. Phantoms and Monsters shared the story of Shana Clippert...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford City Council approves new ward maps

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members voted to approve new ward maps Monday night. They were passed after one amendment to the proposed maps. The 2020 census revealed population shifts in the city. Committee members spent the past five months developing a new ward map. Each ward is now nearly equal in population.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hurt in shooting at Rockford liquor store

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One man is recovering from a shooting at a liquor store early Saturday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at 12:53 a.m. at Central Park Tap, located at 3523 Auburn St. The Rockford Police Twitter page said shortly after 2 a.m. that the suspect is a Black male in his […]
ROCKFORD, IL
StatelineKids

Fall Craft Shows and Craft Fairs in the Stateline

Fall is a great time to check out a local craft fair or craft show. There are many happening throughout the Stateline during the season. Here’s a list of where and when you can go support small businesses and local makers, crafters, and artists!. 6799 Guilford Rd., Rockford, IL.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy