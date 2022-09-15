ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog's Sad Reaction to Seeing Mom Pack Her 'Weekender Bag' Is Just Pitiful

It's honestly quite amazing how quickly our pets can pick up on certain cues. They know exactly when dinner time rolls around. Or the fact they know a walk is coming as soon as we go to put on our shoes. Some pets even know when their favorite person is coming home from work. That's cute and all, but it's the leaving them before work or a trip that really breaks our hearts. Because yes, they can even sense when we're leaving them for a little.
Rescue Dog Sweetly Cuddles Up to His Favorite Little Girl in Heartwarming Video

Have you ever noticed that rescue animals tend to give the most love? Even after being abandoned and left in shelters for who knows how long, they still know how to share kindness. That's especially true when they are adopted and brought into a loving home. They're so thankful. They're huge cuddle bugs. And oftentimes, they're attached to your hip. It's the sweetest thing to see.
'That's very rude!' Hilarious moment a two-year-old girl tells off her mother after she found her nursery drawing in the recycling bin

This is the adorable moment a two-year-old girl gave her mother a telling off after finding one of her drawings in the bin. Lily Casey, from Suffolk, confronted her mother after finding her precious drawing in the recycling bin, something that all parents can relate to when mountains of hand drawn 'masterpieces' pile up around the house.
Hilarious moment girl, 5, bursts into tears at realising she won't grow up to be a princess and will have to do 'boring things' like 'go food shopping and wash the dishes'

A schoolgirl burst into tears when she realised she wouldn't be a princess when she grows up and will instead face 'boring' chores like washing dishes like her mother. Órla McEvity, from Erskine, Scotland, was watching her mother Catherine Stafford-Grimley cleaning the house and quizzed her about why she was doing it.
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
7 Prettiest Dog Breeds That Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” for centuries, and there’s a reason why. Dogs are loving, loyal, and make great companions. That is why while choosing pets a lot of people go for the prettiest dog breeds as their furry friend. There are many things...
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
