Siskiyou County, CA

Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDRV

9-1-1 system issues in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -- Technicians are working to repair the system used for 9-1-1 calls in California. Many counties are seeing the impacts of this issue right now. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) states that calls made from cell phones to 9-1-1 and non-emergency lines are not connecting. Users are instead receiving a busy signal or an error message.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
REDDING, CA
KDRV

FireWatch: California fire figures show deaths up, acres down

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is sharing its California Statewide Fire Summary today. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) says as of this morning the State has 6,643 firefighters working on 10 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires in California. It says yesterday firefighters responded to 24 new initial attack wildfires across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thetrek.co

Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1

Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
SEIAD VALLEY, CA
KDRV

Cal Fire responding to multiple new wildfire starts in the Yreka area

YREKA, Calif.-- Mid-Saturday afternoon, Cal Fire's Siskiyou Unit reported that they are responding to multiple different wildfire starts in the Yreka area. NewsWatch 12 spoke with Cal Fire's Suzi Brady, who informed us that firefighters are responding to reports of new fires in the Yreka area, but have been unable to find any.
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire near I-5 contained Saturday night

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a vegetation fire that broke out on Saturday in Shasta County. The Shasta-Trinity National Forest said the Sweet Fire broke out near Interstate 5 at Conant Road. On Sunday, officials said the fire was contained Saturday night at less than an acre. Firefighters will...
ENVIRONMENT
ijpr.org

Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher

The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune. "First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County

Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: CalFire warns rain on Mountain Fire burn scar could bring flash flooding

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- CalFire is warning people in Siskiyou County today that forecast rain could cause flash flooding near areas burned by the Mountain Fire. It says more than a thousand firefighting personnel are working on the fire that started two weeks ago today about ten miles west of Weed. It says 27 hand crews, 63 fire engines, 14 bulldozers, eight helicopters and 28 water tenders involve 1,108 personnel fighting the Mountain Fire today. CalFire lists the Mountain Fire's size at 13,440 acres and containment of the wildfire at 85%, burning mountainous timber in southern Siskiyou County.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

