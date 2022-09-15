ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Salkum Man Accused of Beating Woman Inside Car in Winston Creek Area in July Arrested

A Salkum man accused of beating a woman in July and threatening to kill her with a knife has been arrested on a $20,000 warrant. The defendant, Robert D. Rose, 55, is accused of grabbing a woman by the back of her neck inside a truck in the Winston Creek area of Lewis County on July 9. He allegedly banged her head into a car window before trying to “choke her and punch her several times,” according to court documents.
KING-5

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting

A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 16, 2022

On 09/16/22 at 8:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of College St SE, police arrested Jared M Schilt, 37, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 09/16/22 at 8:36 p.m. in the 6200 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Corey E Fogle, 31, on a Lacey warrant.
Chronicle

Lewis County: School Zones a Current Focus for Sheriff’s Office

Lewis County law enforcement officers have a new focus on their daily patrols, and that’s school zone safety, according to a news release from the county. State law requires that when children are present in school zones, motorists must yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and limit their speed to a maximum 20 mph.
Chronicle

Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges

A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
MyNorthwest.com

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
KXL

One Person Dies After SUV Rolls In Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. – One person is dead after an SUV rolled over several times before landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Police say when they arrived at the scene, several bystanders had rescued a newborn and a 5 year old from the car. An adult also...
thejoltnews.com

Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested

An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
Chronicle

Fresh Concrete Snares Stolen Mini Cooper, Washington Cops Say

A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout. The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car...
