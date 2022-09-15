Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Salkum Man Accused of Beating Woman Inside Car in Winston Creek Area in July Arrested
A Salkum man accused of beating a woman in July and threatening to kill her with a knife has been arrested on a $20,000 warrant. The defendant, Robert D. Rose, 55, is accused of grabbing a woman by the back of her neck inside a truck in the Winston Creek area of Lewis County on July 9. He allegedly banged her head into a car window before trying to “choke her and punch her several times,” according to court documents.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2 Million for Thurston County Man Accused of Killing His Mother, Stealing Father’s Car
A 30-year-old Thurston County man is being held in lieu of $2 million bail for allegedly killing his 82-year-old mother. Deputies arrested Adam D.J. Cunningham on suspicion of second-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Wednesday. He attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Chehalis Couple Earlier This Year Arrested
A Silver Creek man accused of issuing fraudulent checks and failing to pay back approximately $130,000 he borrowed from a Chehalis couple earlier this year has been charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County Superior Court. The couple contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about the theft on July 18,...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Shot, Killed in ‘Seemingly Unprovoked’ Attack
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was shot and killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” attack in the WinCo Foods parking lot in the 7500 block of Martin Way East Saturday, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first dispatched to a report of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 16, 2022
On 09/16/22 at 8:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of College St SE, police arrested Jared M Schilt, 37, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 09/16/22 at 8:36 p.m. in the 6200 block of Pacific Ave SE, police arrested Corey E Fogle, 31, on a Lacey warrant.
Chronicle
Lewis County: School Zones a Current Focus for Sheriff’s Office
Lewis County law enforcement officers have a new focus on their daily patrols, and that’s school zone safety, according to a news release from the county. State law requires that when children are present in school zones, motorists must yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk and limit their speed to a maximum 20 mph.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
KATU.com
Cowlitz County Sheriff opens death investigation after Longview man found dead in river
A 38-year-old man was found dead in the Longview area earlier this month, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said. On September 3, someone reported a body in the river near Kapstone in Longview. Responding deputies say they found a man dead. The coroner’s office identified the man as Dustin M....
Chronicle
Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges
A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
MyNorthwest.com
Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Arrested After His Adoptive Mother Found Dead Due to ‘Homicidal Violence’
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother. A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Investigation Underway After Pacific County Resident Brings Homemade Explosive Devices Police Station
Law enforcement officials are investigating a Wednesday incident in which a rural Raymond resident brought three homemade explosive devices, which he believed were created and left behind in his garage by a relative, to the Raymond Police Department in the bed of his truck. Ultimately, two of the homemade devices...
Chronicle
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
KXL
One Person Dies After SUV Rolls In Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. – One person is dead after an SUV rolled over several times before landing upside down in a drainage slough in Longview. Police say when they arrived at the scene, several bystanders had rescued a newborn and a 5 year old from the car. An adult also...
thejoltnews.com
Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested
An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
Chronicle
Fresh Concrete Snares Stolen Mini Cooper, Washington Cops Say
A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout. The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car...
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Comments / 0