ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Pawtucket School Committee tours Winters Elementary

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Pawtucket School Committee toured the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School on Sunday. Committee members got to see the school’s classrooms with new electronic boards for students to learn from, cafeteria with a stage that will serve as an auditorium, and shared learning spaces.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office identified the two teens that were killed in a crash over the weekend. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelly, 18, both of Attleboro, died early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree off of South Avenue by West Street.
ATTLEBORO, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawtucket, RI
Education
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Government
ABC6.com

Orange Line reopens after month-long shutdown

BOSTON (WLNE) — The Orange Line has reopened Monday morning following a month-long shutdown. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shutdown the subway line for years’ worth of maintenance work. A series of dangerous problems in the past years prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

2 bodies found badly decomposed inside Woonsocket home, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said Monday that two bodies were found badly decomposed inside a Woonsocket home. According to police, the home of is of former Mayor Susan Menard. The identify the bodies were not immediately released. Police said they do not believe this is a suspicious...
WOONSOCKET, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henry J#Elementary School#Power Outage#K12#Education Construction#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Woonsocket City Council votes to hire outside counsel to investigate mayor

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council voted unanimously to hire outside counsel to investigate Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt during an emergency meeting Monday. The vote was in favor of hiring legal counsel to represent Denise Sierra, the council member who brought these allegations to light, in the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
WOONSOCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

Non-profit donates body armor for K-9 officer in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A non-profit donated body armor for K-9 officer Bane of the Pawtucket Police Department. “Vested Interest in K-9’s Inc.” donated the vest that will protect officer Bane from bullet and stab wounds. The vest was embroidered with the message, “In memory of Officer...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Monday’s top stories

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — ABC 6 News is airing Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral so there is no Good Morning Providence on Monday. Get yourself caught up with all our top stories.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Live Like Russ Foundation Holds Second Annual Golf Tournament

The second annual Live Like Russ Foundation Golf Tournament was held Monday at Cranston Country Club. The event raises money in memory of Lt. Russell K. Freeman, an officer at the ACI who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. URI broadcaster & former ABC6 intern Stone Freeman and his family...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

US Attorney’s Office to discuss massive drug bust of counterfeit pills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha will hold a briefing Friday to discuss a massive drug bust. Cunha said this is the single largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine in the country. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. No further information was...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy