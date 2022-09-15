Read full article on original website
Pawtucket School Committee tours Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Pawtucket School Committee toured the new Henry J. Winters Elementary School on Sunday. Committee members got to see the school’s classrooms with new electronic boards for students to learn from, cafeteria with a stage that will serve as an auditorium, and shared learning spaces.
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police released the name of a Warwick man who was killed in a crash in town over the weekend. Police said that 69-year-old Mark Horton was pronounced dead at South County Hospital Saturday. The crash happened just before noon when a 1993...
2 teens killed in Attleboro crash identified
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol Country District Attorney’s Office identified the two teens that were killed in a crash over the weekend. Michael Ward, 19, and Benjamin Kelly, 18, both of Attleboro, died early Sunday morning after crashing into a tree off of South Avenue by West Street.
Rhode Island Senate committee to meet on Providence Public Schools turnaround
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Senate Committee on Rules Government Ethics and Oversight will meet later this week to discuss the turnaround efforts in Providence schools. Back in June of 2020, the Rhode Island Department of Education released a turnaround plan for Providence Public Schools. The plan...
Orange Line reopens after month-long shutdown
BOSTON (WLNE) — The Orange Line has reopened Monday morning following a month-long shutdown. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shutdown the subway line for years’ worth of maintenance work. A series of dangerous problems in the past years prompted the Federal Transit Administration to launch a review of...
Driver taken to hospital after hitting guardrail, flipping over in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — North Smithfield police said that one person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning. Police explained that the driver crashed into the guardrail at the Sayles Hill Road entrance to Eddie Dowling Highway. After crashing into the guardrail, the...
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said that a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. on West Shore Road. Capt. Robert Hart said the motorcyclist, identified as Keith Burr, was traveling east on Main Avenue in the left lane.
2 bodies found badly decomposed inside Woonsocket home, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said Monday that two bodies were found badly decomposed inside a Woonsocket home. According to police, the home of is of former Mayor Susan Menard. The identify the bodies were not immediately released. Police said they do not believe this is a suspicious...
Rhode Island State Police investigate suspicious death
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Monday they are investigating a suspicious death. While police aren’t releasing specific details, they said the responded to Biscuit City Road in Charlestown. No further information was immediately provided.
Woonsocket City Council votes to hire outside counsel to investigate mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Woonsocket City Council voted unanimously to hire outside counsel to investigate Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt during an emergency meeting Monday. The vote was in favor of hiring legal counsel to represent Denise Sierra, the council member who brought these allegations to light, in the Rhode Island Supreme Court.
Video appears to show person stealing catalytic converters from New Bedford business
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A pair of catalytic converters were stolen from Morency Floors in New Bedford over the weekend. New Bedford police said that the thefts were reported to them at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Video obtained by ABC 6 News appears to show a person entering...
East Greenwich police search for pair in connection to purse theft
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — East Greenwich police said Friday that they are searching for two people in connection to a purse theft at the New England Institute of Technology. The two suspects used multiple cards that were found inside the purse at four separate locations on Bald Hill...
Attorney general investigates death of man restrained by Cranston police, fire departments
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Monday that it’s investigating the death of a man placed in restraints during an incident last week. The incident happened Thursday at the Econo Lodge on New London Avenue in Cranston. Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office...
Non-profit donates body armor for K-9 officer in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A non-profit donated body armor for K-9 officer Bane of the Pawtucket Police Department. “Vested Interest in K-9’s Inc.” donated the vest that will protect officer Bane from bullet and stab wounds. The vest was embroidered with the message, “In memory of Officer...
Monday’s top stories
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — ABC 6 News is airing Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral so there is no Good Morning Providence on Monday. Get yourself caught up with all our top stories.
DEM seizes giant bluefin tuna caught illegally in water off Point Judith
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that they seized a giant bluefin tuna that was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel, according to Environmental police. “Officers...
Cumberland man arrested after seizure of over 660K fake Adderall pills, largest bust in US
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha announced on Monday the single largest drug bust of counterfeit Adderall pills in the United States and largest seizure of methamphetamine in New England history. In March, Drug Enforcement Administration agents authorized a federal search warrant at two Cumberland locations,...
Live Like Russ Foundation Holds Second Annual Golf Tournament
The second annual Live Like Russ Foundation Golf Tournament was held Monday at Cranston Country Club. The event raises money in memory of Lt. Russell K. Freeman, an officer at the ACI who passed away in 2020 from COVID-19. URI broadcaster & former ABC6 intern Stone Freeman and his family...
“People paid $165,000”: RI native cashes out on ex-boyfriend Elon Musk
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– Jennifer Gwynne, native of North Providence, RI, has collected nearly $165,000 in the last month– selling items from her former relationship with Elon Musk. Gwynne auctioned off pictures, necklaces, and notes of Musk’s that she has held onto for 28 years.]. The two...
US Attorney’s Office to discuss massive drug bust of counterfeit pills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — United States Attorney Zachary Cunha will hold a briefing Friday to discuss a massive drug bust. Cunha said this is the single largest seizure of counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine in the country. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. No further information was...
