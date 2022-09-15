ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

IGN

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 Review

OLED is the current reigning king of display technology, so it was only a matter of time before we saw the technology make its way into gaming monitors. LG has created some of the best OLED TVs, but the UltraGear 48GQ900 is its first true OLED gaming monitor. LG is also the company behind the LG C-series, which remains one of the most popular options for TVs to use as monitors, so expectations are rightfully high.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best

Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming

Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock

Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Rank Progression Rewards

As you rank up your player level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll unlock a number of unique rewards for each level you achieve. These progression rewards include everything from Killstreaks, Custom Loadouts, Weapons, Field Upgrades, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, and also cosmetic items such as Stickers, Emblems, and Weapon Skins.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Logitech Introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the MX Master 3S for Business and the next-generation MX Keys Combo for BusinessGen 2, bringing new levels of security and heightened employee experience to enterprise customers. The new Logitech products are designed to be easy-to-maintain scalable solutions that give IT departments peace of mind. When used with Logi Options+ software, users can enhance their experience and optimize workflow through personal customization and application-based presets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005077/en/ Logitech introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 that are enterprise-ready for focus, precision and comfort (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
IGN

How to Unlock Tableturf Card Sleeves

Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to Watch Live and What to Expect

Nviidia is kicking off its September GTC 2022 event tomorrow where the company is likely to reveal the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although there has yet to be any official information about it's upcoming products, the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will be hearing more about the next generation of GPUs at the event.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Progression Guide: How Weapon Progression and Attachments Work

Learning from previous installments of the series, the progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a significant overhaul that changes how attachments are unlocked across weapons, as well as how weapons within each class are unlocked. This progression guide will explain everything you need to know about weapon progression and attachments work in Call of Duty: MW2.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Inscryption Developers React to World Record Speedruns

Inscryption is such a strange, weird little game, and the speedruns for it don't help it make any more sense. So ride along with Daniel Mullins (the creator of Inscryption), and Kevin Saxby (Luke Carder, Inscryption), as they watch and react to an amazing Moon% and Act 3% speedrun of the game. The speedrun itself is performed by the incredible Phyoid, and if you want to see more content from them, check out one of the links below!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Moves

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce new moves we've never seen before. This page will document every new move revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Shed Tail may be exclusive to Cyclizar. From the official Pokemon website: "The user creates a substitute for itself using its own HP before switching places with a party Pokémon in waiting."
VIDEO GAMES

