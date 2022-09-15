Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
LG UltraGear 48GQ900 Review
OLED is the current reigning king of display technology, so it was only a matter of time before we saw the technology make its way into gaming monitors. LG has created some of the best OLED TVs, but the UltraGear 48GQ900 is its first true OLED gaming monitor. LG is also the company behind the LG C-series, which remains one of the most popular options for TVs to use as monitors, so expectations are rightfully high.
IGN
Daily Deals: 42" LG C2 OLED 4K Gaming TV, WD SN850 PS5 SSD, Apple AirPods Pro 2 Preorder, and More
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, including the lowest price ever on a 2022 42" LG C2 4K OLED gaming TV, new AirPods Pro 2nd gen preorder, WD SN850 PS5-compatible SSD, Acer Predator RTX 3070 gaming PC, a crazy good Humble 2K Megahits PC game bundle, 20% off a Plex Lifetime subscription, and more.
IGN
Is this Display an Upgrade for the Nintendo Switch? Up-Switch Orion Review - Budget to Best
Ever just sit around wishing your Nintendo Switch’s screen was just a tad bit bigger? Well wish no more, Super Ninfriendos, because today, we’re reviewing the Orion by Up-Switch. It’s a supersized display capable of taking your Switch experience up a couple notches with an 11.6” display, and then some! Yes, it’s quite the crazy setup for the Nintendo Switch, and that’s just how we like it.
IGN
Xbox: Accessibility Is the Future of Gaming
Xbox boss Phil Spencer and corporate vice president Sarah Bond have said the future of gaming is all about accessibility and breaking down barriers of restriction. Speaking to IGN Japan during Tokyo Game Show, Bond and Spencer answered a fan's question about what Xbox's expectations and hopes for the future of video games are.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Sins of a Solar Empire II Announced by Stardock
Stardock and Ironclad Games have announced Sins of a Solar Empire II on September 16. The long-awaited sequel to the critically acclaimed real-time space strategy game is developed by developers from the original team with a new engine. The game claims to seamlessly blend real-time strategy and 4X gameplay to...
IGN
All Rank Progression Rewards
As you rank up your player level in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you'll unlock a number of unique rewards for each level you achieve. These progression rewards include everything from Killstreaks, Custom Loadouts, Weapons, Field Upgrades, Tactical and Lethal Equipment, and also cosmetic items such as Stickers, Emblems, and Weapon Skins.
Logitech Introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the MX Master 3S for Business and the next-generation MX Keys Combo for BusinessGen 2, bringing new levels of security and heightened employee experience to enterprise customers. The new Logitech products are designed to be easy-to-maintain scalable solutions that give IT departments peace of mind. When used with Logi Options+ software, users can enhance their experience and optimize workflow through personal customization and application-based presets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005077/en/ Logitech introduces the MX Master 3S for Business and MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 that are enterprise-ready for focus, precision and comfort (Photo: Business Wire)
IGN
How to Unlock Tableturf Card Sleeves
Splatoon 3's new Tableturf Battles allow you to customize your deck with over 160 cards to choose from. But that's not all, you'll be able to edit each of your 15 decks with card sleeves. Most Tableturf card sleeves don't come easy though. You need to put some serious cards on the table to unlock them all. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains everything you need to know about how to get all the Tableturf card sleeves!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Here's Why You Should Subscribe to Amazon Prime Gaming in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Disclaimer: This article is brought to you by Amazon. Amazon Prime is one of the most popular all-encompassing subscription services available right now, which not only gives you access to some incredible deals on Amazon, but also free shipping and unlimited access to some amazing video and gaming content. If...
IGN
Nvidia GTC 2022 Keynote: How to Watch Live and What to Expect
Nviidia is kicking off its September GTC 2022 event tomorrow where the company is likely to reveal the new RTX 40 series GPUs. Although there has yet to be any official information about it's upcoming products, the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huan has already confirmed that we will be hearing more about the next generation of GPUs at the event.
IGN
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Showcase the Ugly Side of Video Game Fandom As Developers Convey Their Support and More
The entire saga of the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks took shape in the ugliest form yesterday, as years of developmental work for the long-awaited title surfaced online out of nowhere. After Rockstar officially announced the title earlier this year, fans began their long period of waiting with the hopes...
IGN
Progression Guide: How Weapon Progression and Attachments Work
Learning from previous installments of the series, the progression system in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has received a significant overhaul that changes how attachments are unlocked across weapons, as well as how weapons within each class are unlocked. This progression guide will explain everything you need to know about weapon progression and attachments work in Call of Duty: MW2.
IGN
Aussie Deals: Metroid Dread and Mario Golf Drop to $44, Insane Bethesda Game Sales and More!
Two highly purchasable Switch titles have gone lower than ever before today. If Mario Golf and Metroid Dread aren't your bag, perhaps a decently discounted Mario Kart 8 is more up your Rainbow Road. On the PC side of things, I'm tracking great discounts on almost everything Bethesda, too. Last...
IGN
Guardian Tales - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Guardian Tales is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2022. Here's a look at the world, cute characters, and more from this RPG, where you must save Kanterbury Kingdom.
IGN
Inscryption Developers React to World Record Speedruns
Inscryption is such a strange, weird little game, and the speedruns for it don't help it make any more sense. So ride along with Daniel Mullins (the creator of Inscryption), and Kevin Saxby (Luke Carder, Inscryption), as they watch and react to an amazing Moon% and Act 3% speedrun of the game. The speedrun itself is performed by the incredible Phyoid, and if you want to see more content from them, check out one of the links below!
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Moves
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduce new moves we've never seen before. This page will document every new move revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Shed Tail may be exclusive to Cyclizar. From the official Pokemon website: "The user creates a substitute for itself using its own HP before switching places with a party Pokémon in waiting."
Comments / 0