Steelers’ Najee Harris, Levi Wallace full practice participants, Mason Cole says he’s good

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky, center, beaks huddle with running back Najee Harris, right, and center Mason Cole, left, during a preseason game last month. Harris and Cole are listed on the injury report, but each is expected to play Sunday in the home opener against the New England Patriots.

On the day their best player officially went to the injured reserve list, the Pittsburgh Steelers generally had good news on the injury front.

Running back Najee Harris and cornerback Levi Wallace were full practice participants Thursday, an upgrade from being limited at practice the day prior. Harris left Sunday’s season-opening win at the Cincinnati Bengals because of a foot injury; Wallace did not finish because of an ankle ailment.

Center Mason Cole continued to be listed as a limited practice participant, but after practice Thursday Cole said he was optimistic he would play Sunday in the home opener against the New England Patriots.

“Yep, everything felt good (during Thursday’s practice),” Cole said.

Cole briefly left the Bengals game because of an ankle injury but returned and played all of overtime Sunday.

The only other player listed with an injury on the practice report is inside linebacker Robert Spillane, who did not finish the game in Cincinnati after suffering an eye injury. Spillane, though, practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday.

Defensive co-captain Cameron Heyward was a limited participant Thursday, but that is not unusual for the second-oldest player on the team. Coach Mike Tomlin has tended to give veterans days off from practice.

The Steelers placed star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least four games.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.