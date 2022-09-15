Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Cult of Chucky: Hospital Ward of Madness House at Universal Studios Japan’s Halloween Horror Nights 2022
The horrifying slaughter of the patients is about to begin again, as the cruel and ferocious dolls are here to attack, mutilate, and dismember the patients!. For the third and final time, Cult of Chucky: Hospital Ward of Madness is back to terrify guests at Universal Studios Japan. First appearing in 2017 and returning in 2018, this terrifying house takes guests on a journey through Harrogate Hospital, where a doctor had previously used Good Guy dolls as a form of therapy for patients. But the spirit of Chucky has possessed each and every one of the dolls, wreaking havoc across the hospital and leading to your doom.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Reviewing Everything from Disney’s D23 Expo 2022 Parks and Resorts Panel!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, September 18th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. We got so many new announcements from the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel this year. but let’s talk about what they mean for this Boundless Future. Each...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Scareactor Dining Experience for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Florida
Experience more personal, up-close interactions with Michael Myers, Kharis the Mummy, and more with the Scareactor Dining Experience during Halloween Horror Nights 2022. This add-on is $54.99 per person and includes food and scareactor photo opportunities at Louie’s Italian Restaurant in Universal Studios Florida. Scareactor dining has not been offered since 2019, so we were looking forward to its return in this new location. What can you expect from the Scareactor Dining Experience? Let’s find out!
WDW News Today
New Banners Finally Hung on Lift Hill of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida
If you’re a roller coaster fan, chances are you are aware of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster at Production Central in Universal Studios. One significant piece of this attraction has been missing for a while, its banner. In one of our posts back in October of 2020, the banner isn’t visible, so it has been several years since one has been up there. However, we recently spotted new banners bring hung on the coaster’s lift hill.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
Disney+ Members Get Valuable Theme Park Perks This Year
If you happen to be a Disney+ (DIS) subscriber, you likely already know that September 8 is going to be an important day to tune in this year. But if you aren't one yet (and the emphasis here is on "yet"), Disney is pushing hard to make this day something worth signing up for. Called Disney+ Day, the event boasts five exclusive premieres, including "Thor: Love & Thunder," the new "Pinocchio," "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law," "Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory," and "Cars on the Road."
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
Universal Orlando Trolls Disney World Once More After Tron Coaster’s Release Date Announcement
Disney World's Tron Coaster is taking its time getting here, and Universal Orlando Resort has noticed.
6 Awesome Things Universal Hollywood Horror Nights Has In 2022 That Orlando Doesn’t
While Orlando is the obvious Horror Nights favorite, there are numerous attractions this year Hollywood has only.
disneydining.com
Hatbox Ghost Coming to Walt Disney World!
Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion. I am not your ghost host, but I do have some exciting news. At Sunday’s Disney Parks Panel, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed that someone very special will soon be making his appearance at the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom Park.
disneytips.com
Disney Shocks Guests by Putting ‘Walt’ Back in Walt Disney World
Grab the tissues! Disney has heard the plea of its fans and has put “Walt” back in Walt Disney World Resort. That’s right, an all-new intro to the Magic Kingdom Park nighttime spectacular “Disney Enchantment” now features the man that began it all, Walter Elias Disney.
disneytips.com
Is This Disney Resort Next for a Major Renovation?
Disney Parks and Resorts are always in a state of change, so the company can continue to offer Guests the latest immersive experiences as part of truly magical vacations. At the Walt Disney World Resort, EPCOT is currently in the midst of its largest renovation project since this Disney Park opened in 1982. And a number of Disney Resorts, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, have undergone massive renovations in recent years. Could more refurbishments be coming?
WDW News Today
Closer Look at New Promenade Blueprints for Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris
Thanks to Disneyland Paris Works on Twitter, we have a closer look at the “Project Lake Promenade” blueprints. This project is part of an expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris that will create a new promenade through the center of the park. New themed toilets...
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
WDW News Today
New Figment Dress Coming Soon to shopDisney and Disney Parks
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Trying to imagine the perfect outfit to match the new Figment ear headband? Disney’s got you covered. A new Figment dress is coming soon to shopDisney (and perhaps Walt Disney World as well). The ears originally...
CNET
D23 Everything Announced: Marvel, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Avatar, Disney Parks and More
Disney fans flocked to California last weekend to check out D23 Expo 2022, the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year the Disney Plus streaming service launched. The event also marked the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but it's hard to blame Disney for getting its centennial celebrations started early).
WDW News Today
NEW Spider-Man 60th Anniversary ‘Beyond Amazing’ Merchandise Collection at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney California Adventure has released a brand new Spider-Man collection for the web-slinger’s 60th anniversary. Ashley Eckstein designed a few of these items. Ashley is known for lending her voice to a beloved Star Wars character, Ahsoka Tano, and as the designer behind Her Universe.
