Read full article on original website
Swmike79
3d ago
homes. looks like the cubs did well not resigning any of them. time will tell how the prospects they got for them pan out.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Related
Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Cardinals' Pujols edges closer to 700 homer milestone
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols edged closer to Major League Baseball's exclusive 700-homer club on Friday, belting the 698th home run of his career in a 6-5 win over Cincinnati. The two-run blast tied the game and moved Pujols two home runs away from becoming just the fourth player to reach 700 in a career.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting ninth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom not in Cubs' lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom is being replaced at third base by David Bote versus Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. In 489 plate appearances this season, Wisdom has a .210 batting average with a .726 OPS, 22 home runs,...
Shams: Bulls signing Kostas Antetokounmpo to training camp deal
The Chicago Bulls are singing Kostas Antetokounmpoto a training camp, according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania. The 24-year old will compete for a two-way deal after spending last season with ASVEL Basket in France. The younger brother of former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas has some NBA and G-League experience...
Dodgers News: A Positive Update on an Injured All-Star
Finally, Dave Roberts had a more positive update on this Dodger starter.
Chicago Bulls Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario
In the NBA, trades can get awfully complicated. Three and four-team deals are not uncommon. Moreover, draft protections can make your head spin: “Wait, didn’t they get a first-round pick? Oh, it’s top-10 protected this year. So, it’ll convey next year? What’s that? It’s protected through to 2028, at which time it converts into two second-round picks. Got it”.
Comments / 3