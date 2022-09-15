Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Buffalo Bills Announce Official Injury Update On Cornerback Dane Jackson
Bills cornerback Dane Jackson had to leave tonight's Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and the Titans in an ambulance. Jackson was hit by his own teammate, Tremaine Edmunds, while he was making a tackle. Edmunds made contact with Jackson's head, causing his neck to bend backwards. He left the game in an ambulance shortly thereafter.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo reveals exact moment that ‘woke me up’ in win vs. Seahawks
Trey Lance suffered a brutal injury in the San Francisco 49ers’ second drive of the game on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. Jimmy Garoppolo stepped in to take Lance’s place, and the veteran quarterback took full advantage of the opportunity that was handed to him. Jimmy G himself...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan got very snippy about the play call that led to Trey Lance's injury
Kyle Shanahan should have been ready for the question.
3 bold predictions for Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance’s season-ending injury
All eyes are now on Jimmy Garoppolo. Written off as just a reliever for the 2022 NFL season, it sure looks like Garoppolo is back in the San Francisco 49ers starting lineup after they lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury. On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers overcame adversity to...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
AthlonSports.com
Here's Why Bruce Arians Was On The Sideline During Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints Game
On Sunday, fans were surprised to see former Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians on the sideline during Tampa Bay's Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints. We now finally know why. Todd Bowles told reporters during a press conference this Monday that the Saints did not give the Bucs...
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
Did Raiders get screwed on Byron Murphy’s game-winning fumble return?
Las Vegas Raiders fans are now wondering whether or not Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy really scored a touchdown as he crossed the pylon. This afternoon, two professional sports teams owned by Mark Davis played: the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, and simultaneously, the Las Vegas Raiders when they hosted the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium.
AthlonSports.com
Mitchell Trubisky Has Blunt Admission On The 'Kenny Pickett' Chants In Pittsburgh
Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers offense was wildly ineffective vs. the Patriots of New England on Sunday. Trubisky had just 168 yards passing with one touchdown and one pick in a 17-14 loss at Acrisure Stadium. It appears fans are starting to get impatient about the team's current quarterback situation....
49ers reportedly given 'no real thought' to benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is not on the cusp of benching Trey Lance for Jimmy Garoppolo, according to an NFL Network report.
AthlonSports.com
Jimmy Garoppolo Has Honest Admission On Taking Over For Trey Lance On Sunday
The Week 2 San Francisco 49ers looked much like the 49ers teams we have seen from the past few seasons. Jimmy Garoppolo took over for the injured Trey Lance and led the NFC West franchise to a 27-7 victory in Santa Clara on Sunday. Lance will be out for the...
Derek Carr Reacts to the Raiders' Loss to the Cardinals
Immediately following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Derek Carr reacted and we have that entire press conference for you.
AthlonSports.com
Leonard Fournette Has 2-Word Response To NFL's Mike Evans Punishment Decision
The NFL has made an official discipline decision on Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He will serve a one-game suspension for shoving Marshon Lattimore and igniting a brawl during Sunday's Bucs vs. Saints game. It's a bit of a surprising decision, especially considering Lattimore isn't getting punished. He's the biggest...
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
