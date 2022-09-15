ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Temecula councilwoman proposes abortion ban

By Summer Lin
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A Temecula city councilwoman proposed during Tuesday's meeting that the city should become a "sanctuary city" by banning abortions.

“Let Temecula be known as a safe haven, not as an abortion sanctuary. Let the world know that Temecula stands for life from womb to tomb," said Councilmember Jessica Alexander, who proposed the discussion to create a resolution barring abortions .

She said she opposed Assembly Bill 1666, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June and created liability protections for California abortion providers when providing care to patients who traveled from areas where abortion is banned or access has been restricted.

Alexander also opposed Assembly Bill 2223 , which would bar a coroner from holding an inquest after a fetal death, including in cases in which a stillborn was believed to be caused by drugs.

"I know there are some who would question whether protecting our unborn is a state matter, or a city issue," she said. "This is our city, and what happens in our city is our responsibility.”

Alexander's proposal will be on the agenda for next month's City Council meeting.

State lawmakers have prepared in the last year for the potential ramifications of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by strengthening California's robust abortion protections and developing a plan for the state to become a sanctuary for those denied abortion services in other states.

California voters will also decide Nov. 8 on Proposition 1, an amendment to the state's constitution guaranteeing the right to contraception and abortion. A UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll released last month showed seven in 10 California voters support the constitutional amendment.

A similar anti-abortion resolution was proposed in San Clemente last month by City Councilman Steve Knoblock but the council voted 3 to 1 to withdraw the proposal from an upcoming meeting's agenda.

Several employees of Temecula's Birth Choice Center, where Alexander serves as the center director, spoke out against abortion during the meeting.

“We’re going to be bringing citizens from other states, possibly even Canada and Mexico, into California and our taxpayer dollars are going to pay for the slaughter of innocent human beings that we did not say we wanted,” said Janette Chun, CEO of Birth Choice.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 15

Patrick Banegas
3d ago

I may be a man, but I don’t agree with her religious beliefs where she thinks she likes to impose it upon. No religious fanatics should do this, mind your own business, it’s women’s bodies, it’s their choices. Stay in your lane stupid!

Reply
7
mary
4d ago

She needs to mind her own body and keep her personal beliefs out of City of Temecula meetings! She absolutely has NO business proposing this ban- she’s a nut and I look forward to voting her OUT

Reply(4)
12
mischa♥️mochi
4d ago

Get your religious beliefs off our city council, Jessica. This is not your job.

Reply
13
 

