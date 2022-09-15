Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sony Delays Spider-Man Universe Films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web
Sony has delayed the Spider-Man universe films Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web and also confirmed a 2024 release window for a new Karate Kid film. Kraven the Hunter will now arrive in cinemas (and IMAX) on October 6, 2023, instead of January 13, though Sony didn't give a reason as to why the film was pushed to fall.
'Reboot' cast embraced confusion over show within show
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reboot, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, said the show's meta premise caused some confusion on set. "There'd be a moment where there's a camera," one of the show's stars, Keegan-Michael Key, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's a fake camera. You realize the camera behind the camera is a real camera."
IGN
House of the Dragon: What Queen Alicent's Actions Mean for the Coming War
Warning: The following contains spoilers for House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way." Don't forget to check out our review, too!. Hooooo boy, there's nothing like a Westeros wedding. The pageantry. The delicacies. The blood-curdling screams. Too bad there's not a Seven Kingdoms version of Vegas, right? For those who just want to get the ceremony over and done with.
IGN
There's Never Been a Better Time to Start Reading DC's Batman Comics
There's never been a better time to be reading Batman comics. Maybe that goes without saying, given that there are literally tens of thousands of Batman comics that can easily be read through trade paperback collections or digital services like Comixology and DC Universe Infinite. But let's ignore the many classic Bat-tales in DC's vast library. Strictly looking at the new Batman comics hitting the stands right now, the franchise is as consistently great as it's ever been.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
What Made House of the Dragon Composer ‘Geek Out’ | IGN State of Streaming 2022
Ramin Djawadi is one of the busiest composers around, but he made time to join IGN State of Streaming 2022 to talk with our Streaming Editor David Griffin. They discuss how House of the Dragon sounds different than Game of Thrones, how his approach to composing for Iron Man in the MCU is actually kind of the same as composing for a dragon on HBO Max which is ALSO kind of the same as his approach to video game scores like Gears of War. Plus what it’s like to work with rock legend Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine!
IGN
New Zelda Breath of the Wild Release Details, Golden Eye 007 Returns, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Nintendo finally announcing a release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, to Daredevil: Born Again details, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!
IGN
10/10 Scores: What Makes a Game Worthy to You?
What does a 10/10 video game mean to you? Which games are worthy of such a score? You’re likely to get very different answers to those questions depending on who you ask. After all, gamers are an endlessly diverse group that comes at this shared hobby from countless different perspectives that appreciate everything from from Call of Duty to Stardew Valley, Minecraft to God of War, mobile games and VR, and many others. We all have our favorite genres and our own ideas about what makes them great. That also means that, somewhere out there, someone hates your favorite game and believes with absolute certainty that you’re crazy for enjoying it. That difference in taste is a fact of life when it comes to evaluating any form of art – be it games, music, movies, painting, sculpture, dance, or countless others – where beauty is in the eye of the beholder and one person’s trash is another’s treasure.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Official Trailer "Witness" | TGS 2022
Meet new characters in Honkai: Star Rail in the newest trailer from Tokyo Game Show 2022. From HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail is a turn-based RPG set across different worlds in the expanse of space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
House of the Dragon - Episode 5 Review
Warning: The below contains full spoilers for Episode 5 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Sept. 18, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Last time we saw Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen, he was having seven bells kicked out of...
Platforms Focus on Profitability in Australia, Asia-Pacific’s Most Mature Streaming Market, Says Study
Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video compete for second position behind Netflix in Australia, the Asia-Pacific region’s most developed streaming market. But, increasingly, all premium SVOD suppliers are focusing on profitability rather than simple growth. A new report from consultancy and research firm Media Partners Asia, “Australia Online Video Consumer Insights & Analytics” shows that Australian consumers streamed 24 billion minutes of premium online video between January and August this year. SVOD platforms accounted for 70% of viewing time, while broadcaster-operated platforms (BVOD) claimed 30%. The numbers reflect a mixture of measured usage and a panel of viewers. The report indicates that SVOD...
IGN
Justin Roiland’s New Project is a ‘Dream Come True’ | IGN State of Streaming 2022
Justin Roiland is one of the busiest guys in animation, with Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites and the upcoming Koala Man and The Paloni Show Halloween Special. He joins Akeem Lawanson for IGN State of Streaming 2022 to chat about turning old dreams into new projects, why being too ‘good for late night’ is the kiss of death, why the Solar Opposites writers room treats ‘The Wall’ differently from the rest of the episodes and how excited he is for Squanch Games to launch High on Life.
IGN
Left Behind Collectibles
Welcome to The Last of Us: Left Behind collectibles page. Below, we'll list all of the collectibles that can be found throughout this prequel expansion. If you're looking for a specific collectible type, you can go ahead and skip straight to our Left Behind Artifacts or Left Behind Optional Conversations pages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
GTA 6: Gameplay Videos Reportedly Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 may have leaked, after dozens of videos of what purports to be in-development footage appeared online. A user going by teapotuberhacker posted a zip file to GTAForums, saying "Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. [sp]"
IGN
Unheard: Voices of Crime - Announcement Trailer
Unheard is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2023. Watch the trailer for this game where you take on the role of Acoustic Detectives investigating crime scenes using a new aural device that allows them to hear voices from the past.
IGN
Guardian Tales - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Guardian Tales is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2022. Here's a look at the world, cute characters, and more from this RPG, where you must save Kanterbury Kingdom.
IGN
Diablo 4 Joins GTA 6 as Early Footage Leaks Online
Grand Theft Auto 6 isn't the only highly anticipated game to leak in the last few days as footage from an early version of Diablo 4 has now appeared online. As reported by PC Gamer, Reddit user iV1rus0 spotted two videos uploaded anonymously to a file sharing website, one containing five minutes of Diablo 4 footage and the other 38 minutes.
IGN
Dark Glasses - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Dark Glasses, an upcoming horror film from writer-director Dario Argento. It stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Asia Argento and Andrea Zhang. In Dark Glasses, an eclipse blackens the skies on a hot summer day in Rome – a harbinger of the darkness that will envelop Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli) when a serial killer chooses her as prey. Fleeing her predator, the young escort crashes her car and loses her sight. She emerges from the initial shock determined to fight for her life, but she is no longer alone. Defending her and acting as her eyes is a little boy, Chin (Andrea Zhang), who survived the car accident. But the killer won't give up his victim. Who will be saved?
IGN
Resident Evil Village's Shadows of Rose DLC Will 'Conclude the Winters Family Saga'
Resident Evil Village's story DLC arrives on October 28, and we're now learning that Shadows of Rose's roughly four-hours of content will wrap up the Winters family's major role in the Resident Evil series. Spoiler Warning: This story contains spoilers for Resident Evil Village. Speaking to IGN Japan at Tokyo...
Comments / 0