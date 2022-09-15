Best Coat Stores and Designers in Detroit

The days are getting a little bit shorter and the nights just a little bit longer. The air is colder, and, in a few months, it will be coat weather. As we move towards fall and then the icy months, here are some of the best coats from Black designers and Black-owned shops in Detroit that you should check out. Whether you prefer to rock a luxurious faux fur coat , a more utilitarian puffer coat or, maybe, an English-style trench coat — there will be one in this list that would fit your style .

Tracy Reese’s Navy Spots Peaked Lapel Blazer

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hope For Flowers (@hopeforflowersbytracyreese)

This oversized men’s wear style coat from Tracy Reese is made with Tencel Twill, a plant-derived fiber that’s produced with far less water and energy than cotton. It’s fully lined, double-breasted with peaked lapels, and front and breast pockets. The coat is available at Hope for Flowers .

Aaron Potts’ Parachute Cape Coat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by APOTTS (@apottscollection)

This oversized coat may be worn as a cape with the arms sliding through the front zips or as a coat with the arms tucked into the sleeves. has a collar tab, button front, and welt pockets. It is constructed with a fabric that is 66% cotton and 34% nylon. It’s designed by Detroit-born Fashion Designer Aaron Potts and is available through Maison Black.

Isaiah Hemmingway’s Orchid Rib Cuff Sport Coat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isaiah Hemmingway (@ihemmingway)

This coat from Isaiah Hemmingway is the signature of his business-leisure blend. It’s a suit coat with the hint of an activewear jacket at the cuffs. It has a fully lined shawl collar with logo embroidery, self-covered buttons, the designer’s signature rib cuff, and side vents. It’s available through Maison Black .

Ken Walker’s KWC Puffer Coat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by K. Walker Collective® (@kwalkerco)

This puffer coat from Detroit Fashion Designer Ken Walker is utilitarian with its eclectic detailing: concealed side pockets with white zippers, concealed back pocket, interior slip pockets, elastic cuffs and hems with silver buttons. It’s available through the K. Walker Collective online store .

Tee Capel’s Outerwear Collection

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fly Behavior | Style Lounge (@flybehavior)

Detroit stylist Tee Capel brings us the Houndstooth Color Block Coat this Fall/Winter season. It’s a reversible oversized coat made from an Italian wool blend with two button closure, drop shoulders and faux fur accent pockets. It’s available through Capel’s own Fly Behavior store .

Dandy Detroit’s Polo Coat

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by dandy. (@dandy.detroit)

Dandy Detroit by Detroit Fashion Designer Nelson Sanders, Jr. creates a custom-made trench coat made with classic English fabric and sewn to fit you perfectly by Detroit talent. You can book an appointment to get one fitted for you and with custom detailing.

The post Best Coat Stores and Designers in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .