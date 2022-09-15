Excalibur Looks to Be Getting a Del Taco

Excalibur Hotel & Casino appears to be planning to add a Del Taco location to its food and drink roster. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County and found by What Now on Thursday describes a Del Taco project with a valuation of $300,000 to a demolish an existing food service facility and set up new walls and other features.

Del Taco offers a selection of Mexican-cuisine-inspired fast food, starting the day with breakfast choices like the Breakfast Burrito, the Breakfast Toasted Wrap, and the Epic Scrambler Burrito. A selection of tacos, burritos (try the Epic Loaded Queso Burrito), and bowls and salads like the Taco Salad with Seasoned Beef and the Pollo Asado Bowl with Fresh Guac, give the menu its wide range.

And don’t forget crispy chicken, available in a box with fries or in taco or Epic Crispy Chicken & Guac Burrito form.

At Excalibur Del Taco will fit in nicely with other fast and fast casual food concepts, like Johnny Rockets and a split location of Orange Julius and Dairy Queen . No opening date has been announce for an Excalibur Del Taco location.

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .