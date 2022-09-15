Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pelosi says Republicans are ‘digging a hole’ by proposing national abortion ban
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly news briefing Wednesday, a day after South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to ban abortions nationally after 15 weeks of gestation. Watch the event in the player above. Upending the political debate, Graham bill sent shockwaves through both parties and...
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks at 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus
President Joe Biden delivered remarks at the 45th Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute Gala on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The gala kicked off the White House’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month as Democrats ramp up messaging to voters ahead of the 2022 general election. Biden...
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs strict abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
Independents once ready to vote for Republicans wavering ahead of midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sarah Motiff has voted for Sen. Ron Johnson every time his name appeared on the ballot, starting in 2010 when the Wisconsin Republican was first elected as part of the tea party wave. Fond of his tough views on spending, she began the year planning to support his reelection again.
Veteran New York judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. In her order, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice...
Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
WATCH: White House says Griner, Whelan families to meet President Biden amid U.S.-Russia talks
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia, the White House announced Friday. Watch the briefing in the player above.
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
WATCH: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America,’ Biden says
WASHINGTON (AP) — A grocery store in Buffalo. A nightclub in Orlando. A Walmart in El Paso: All sites of hate-fueled violence against Black, Hispanic or LGBTQ Americans over the past five years. And all somber symbols of a “through line” of hate that must be rooted out, President Joe Biden said Thursday.
WATCH: Biden announces tentative railway labor agreement has been reached
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement Thursday to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. President...
WATCH: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. Watch the briefing in the player above. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken signs strategic economic agreement with Jordan prime minister
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi signed the fourth Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership (MOU) between the United States and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Friday, providing $1.45 billion per year in U.S. bilateral foreign assistance to Jordan extending to 2029. Watch the...
Florida flies migrants to ‘sanctuary destination’ of Martha’s Vineyard
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration’s failed border policies. Flights to the upscale island enclave in Massachusetts...
Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
Virginia governor seeks to roll back transgender student accommodations
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
Lawsuits to block removal of Confederate memorials dropped in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
WATCH: Blinken urges global effort to expand LGBTQ rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations LGBTI Core Group on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting Monday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. Blinken said the event was occurring “at a time when the movement for equality is showing some encouraging momentum”...
Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach
ATLANTA (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is...
Turkey President Erdoğan on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the future of NATO
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
