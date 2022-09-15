ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

PBS NewsHour

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Tentative railway labor deal to avert strike, Biden says

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a strike that could have been devastating to the economy before the pivotal midterm elections. Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
PBS NewsHour

Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

Virginia governor seeks to roll back transgender student accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

Lawsuits to block removal of Confederate memorials dropped in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawsuits filed to stop the removal of memorials to Confederate leaders and a pro-slavery congressman in a South Carolina city have been dropped. The Post and Courier reports that the American Heritage Association helped fund one of the lawsuits. It had been filed by descendants of John C. Calhoun, a former congressman and vice president who died before the Civil War, opposing the city of Charleston’s removal of Calhoun’s statue.
CHARLESTON, SC
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Blinken urges global effort to expand LGBTQ rights

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed the United Nations LGBTI Core Group on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meeting Monday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. Blinken said the event was occurring “at a time when the movement for equality is showing some encouraging momentum”...
POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

