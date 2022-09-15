Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to...

5 DAYS AGO