ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 475

Doug Coulter
4d ago

Criminals and outlaws don't use credit cards or even buy guns, stealing is safer and cheaper, all this is optical and wonder make a difference except to the woke and brain dead democraps.

Reply(42)
158
The Mechanic
4d ago

There is a solution to this, it turns out those menacing pieces of plastic go through a paper shredder very nicely. Seriously folks, every time you swipe one of those things it creates a record of the transaction in a database linked directly to you. Now in a normal world who would care as long as your not breaking any laws but that’s not where we’re at today are we. We’ve already seen what Canada can do to their citizens and trust me when I say this, our leaders in Congress were paying attention. Just wait until the dems pass legislation mandating digital currency😉

Reply(11)
70
Dennis Block
4d ago

What constitutes a "suspicious " transaction on the sale of guns, or ammo, Letitia? Just as a side note....I wonder how much Michael Wallbanger..... oops, I mean Bloomberg, contributed to your campaign😏

Reply(17)
41
Related
Washington Examiner

Josh Hawley blasts credit card companies for threatening Second Amendment rights

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) blasted a recent move by major credit card companies to isolate and track gun purchases through the use of a special code. Hawley sent a letter Tuesday to the CEOs of Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, writing he was concerned with their “decision to separately categorize gun-related purchases from other retail transactions.”
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: 97 members of Congress or their families bought or sold stock that may have been a conflict of interest

Nearly 100 members of Congress bought or sold financial assets that intersected with the work of the committees they sit on, according to a New York Times report. Of the 435 House members, 183 traded stocks through themselves or their immediate family members from 2019 to 2021. At least 97 bought or sold stocks, bonds or other financial assets through themselves or their spouses that directly intersected with their congressional work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#House Republicans#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Mastercard#American Express#Visa#Mcc#Aski
OK! Magazine

Money Problems! Hunter Biden Demands Lower Child-Support Payments Following ‘A Substantial Material Change’ To His Finances

Hunter Biden appears to be dealing with financial difficulties, as the 52-year-old filed for his child support payments to be lowered for his 4-year-old love child with Lunden Roberts.As of Monday, September 12, court records revealed President Joe Biden's son demanded an adjustment in his required fatherly funding due to "a substantial material change" in his "financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income."An insider has since speculated that Biden's request won't go over well with the mother of his child. "If he thinks Lunden is just going to acquiesce to any claim of dire circumstances he needs to...
The Motley Fool

How Big Is Joe Biden's Social Security Check? Take a Look

More than 48 million seniors are receiving a monthly Social Security benefit, including President Joe Biden. Social Security payouts for high earners are capped on a monthly basis. There's an unpleasant surprise awaiting most Social Security recipients come tax time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The US Sun

COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates

MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Will Your Money Arrive?

Two payments have been sent out by the Social Security Administration so far in September. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second to those who receive both SSI and Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain below.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

A dozen wildly different advocacy groups urge Congress to quickly pass a stock-trading ban bill and avoid sliding deeper into a 'downward spiral of declining public trust'

Ending the year without a "genuinely meaningful prohibition on stock trading" is unacceptable, they said.House Democratic leaders promised a compromise bill months ago but haven't produced one. House leaders must block current lawmakers, their spouses, and their dependent children from trading individual stocks before any remaining faith in the institution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
POLITICS
Reason.com

The Largest-Ever Survey of American Gun Owners Finds That Defensive Use of Firearms Is Common

The largest and most comprehensive survey of American gun owners ever conducted suggests that they use firearms in self-defense about 1.7 million times a year. It also confirms that AR-15-style rifles and magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, frequent targets of gun control legislation, are in common use for lawful purposes, which the Supreme Court has said is the test for arms covered by the Second Amendment.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy