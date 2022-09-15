Glen Johnson Believes No One Can Stop Manchester City

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson thinks Manchester City will be the side to beat this season.

Manchester City got off to a great start in the Premier League season beating West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with big back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before their next Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur got postponed

The Premier League Champions opened up their Champions League campaign after the Aston Villa game with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla and they followed that up with another victory in the group stages against Borussia Dortmund, winning 2-1.

So, they are still unbeaten this season and former Liverpool fullback Glen Johnson believes no one can stop them.

'Whoever finishes in front of Manchester City this season, wins the league'

Speaking to Bettingodds.com Johnson spoke about how he thinks City are yet again the team to beat this season.

He said: "“I’d be very surprised if anyone could. Put it this way, I think whoever finishes in front of Manchester City this season, wins the league.

"Tottenham are a hell of a lot better than they were last season but I don’t think they have the squad to take on Manchester City, but stranger things have happened.

"I just think that Manchester City have the ability to win games when they’re playing at a six out of ten and not many other teams can do that."

City will be looking to do what their neighbours Manchester United did and win the Premier League for the third season on the bounce.

