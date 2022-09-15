ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Glen Johnson Believes No One Can Stop Manchester City

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCOwb_0hx3REMI00

Former Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson thinks Manchester City will be the side to beat this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City got off to a great start in the Premier League season beating West Ham and Bournemouth 2-0 and 4-0 respectively.

They had a blip with a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United but reacted well with big back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side then drew against Aston Villa 1-1 before their next Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur got postponed

The Premier League Champions opened up their Champions League campaign after the Aston Villa game with a rampant 4-0 win against Sevilla and they followed that up with another victory in the group stages against Borussia Dortmund, winning 2-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lCwtA_0hx3REMI00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

So, they are still unbeaten this season and former Liverpool fullback Glen Johnson believes no one can stop them.

'Whoever finishes in front of Manchester City this season, wins the league'

Speaking to Bettingodds.com Johnson spoke about how he thinks City are yet again the team to beat this season.

He said: "“I’d be very surprised if anyone could. Put it this way, I think whoever finishes in front of Manchester City this season, wins the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZjPY_0hx3REMI00

IMAGO / PA Images

"Tottenham are a hell of a lot better than they were last season but I don’t think they have the squad to take on Manchester City, but stranger things have happened.

"I just think that Manchester City have the ability to win games when they’re playing at a six out of ten and not many other teams can do that."

City will be looking to do what their neighbours Manchester United did and win the Premier League for the third season on the bounce.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Glen Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Newcastle United#Crystal Palace#Nottingham Forest#Tottenham Hotspur#Sevilla#Borussia Dortmund#Imago Pa Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy