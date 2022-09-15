ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wnypapers.com

Trina Burruss named next president & CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

Burruss to succeed Michael Weiner, who retires at year-end The board of directors of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County recently announced Trina Burruss will be United Way of Buffalo & Erie County's next president and CEO. Burruss, who currently serves as the organization’s chief operating officer, will begin her tenure upon current President and CEO Michael Weiner’s retirement at the end of the year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
BUFFALO, NY
ubspectrum.com

‘I’m technically homeless’: UB students stranded after Air Buffalo delays opening

Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Chelsea Jones throughout this story.
spectrumlocalnews.com

A Knight in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
Big Frog 104

Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY

Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand

If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere

While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
BUFFALO, NY

