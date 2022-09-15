Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Program to pay parents in Buffalo schools to drive kids would cost about $800,000, proposal shows
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A private consultant has released its findings on a potential pilot program under consideration by Buffalo Public Schools that would address its school bus driver shortage. The program, called the Parent Transportation Reimbursement Pilot Program, would pay parents in the district per mile to drive...
wnypapers.com
Trina Burruss named next president & CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County
Burruss to succeed Michael Weiner, who retires at year-end The board of directors of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County recently announced Trina Burruss will be United Way of Buffalo & Erie County's next president and CEO. Burruss, who currently serves as the organization’s chief operating officer, will begin her tenure upon current President and CEO Michael Weiner’s retirement at the end of the year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul shares messages of community, change at Williamsville church service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a message of community and change on a stop in Western New York on Sunday. She spent the morning at a church service in Williamsville. It was a morning of praise and worship at Zion Dominion Global Ministries. Among the congregation on...
Buffalo News selling longtime downtown home, relocating some operations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo News is leaving its longtime home at One News Plaza and headed to the city's Larkinville District. The News announced that it is selling the five-story, 167,543-square-foot Washington Street building to Uniland Development Co., which will renovate the 48-year-old building into a mixed-use project. The News' press facilities — which were updated in a $40 million, 2004 project — will remain in the neighboring Scott Street building.
ubspectrum.com
‘I’m technically homeless’: UB students stranded after Air Buffalo delays opening
Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Chelsea Jones throughout this story.
North Tonawanda’s City Market contender for top NYS Farmers Market
North Tonawanda’s City Market needs just a few more votes to be ranked as the #1 Farmers Market in New York.
spectrumlocalnews.com
A Knight in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — For nearly 300 years, Old Fort Niagara, the French Castle and all have stood at the mouth of the Niagara River. If these walls could talk, oh the stories they could tell. Perhaps they would share a little gratitude toward Sir Robert Emerson, too. He’s...
Women's-only firefighter training session held by Erie County
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Some local firefighters had the chance to join in on some training exercises during a women's-only event at the Erie County Training and Emergency Operations Center. The intensive experience on Sunday included smoke, blackouts, and live fire conditions. The aim is the build confidence and character...
Buffalo Public Schools superintendent addresses security measures after stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public Schools superintendent is addressing security measures being taken following a stabbing in a high school bathroom this week. A 16-year-old student from the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management is charged with stabbing a classmate this week three times, puncturing a lung.
Dad of Orchard Park grad killed in Tampa said "we're heartbroken"
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, according to his family was celebrating his 19th birthday on the day he was tragically shot to death. Tampa police say early Saturday morning, the University of Tampa sophomore was shot to death by the driver of a vehicle. The driver, according to police, said he feared for his life.
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
Unique “Magical” Castle Available For Rent In Buffalo, NY
Where do you put family members that are coming into town for a couple of days? If you're looking for something magical, this castle might fit the bill. There are a lot of Bills games coming up this season. If you've got family or friends coming into town just for a couple days, you have to check this place out. It's right here in Buffalo, just minutes from Key Bank Center, Canalside, and downtown. It's just a 20-minute drive to Highmark Stadium too!
erienewsnow.com
Destructive Spotted Lanternfly Found in Western New York
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – State officials are asking residents in Western New York to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after a population was found in the Buffalo area this week. The fly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including...
Most Popular Pizza in Buffalo Today Is in High Demand
If you didn't get a ticket to the game to tonight's Buffalo Bills game--OK. But, if you don't get these pizzas for the game tonight, you're doing it wrong. You can get these Bills-shaped pizzas in Western New York. There is a Bemus Point pizzeria called Coppola's Pizzeria and they are serving up Bills shaped pizzas. You can order the pizzas and have them hot and ready from the pizzeria OR you can pick them up from the store frozen on your way home from work and have them ready for dinner tonight!
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
Billionaire Status: These Are The 5 Richest People In Buffalo And WNY
While most of the rest of us here in Buffalo and Western New York are struggling with the high prices of EVERYTHING, these 5 people have no worries. New York City is among the top 3 places in the world where millionaires live. While most of the million-dollar wealth in New York State is concentrated in the downstate region, according to PSC CUNY,
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Sēvā Tapas Bar & Lounge Raises Expectations for Niagara Falls with its Distinctive Cocktails & Authentic Atmosphere
While the Canadians may have a bit of Las Vegas stardust sprinkled over their side of The Falls — “our” Niagara Falls is slowly limping along. There are signs, however, that the city may be coming into its own, with supporters championing the vision of a more authentic and a more intimate experience compared to the Canadian side.
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
Buffalo man indicted on one count of second-degree murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of murder in the second degree.
