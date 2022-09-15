Read full article on original website
Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk returns for its 7th year
September is the international suicide prevention and awareness month and that means that its time for the annual Cambria county Out of the Darkness Walk. Crowds gathered at Central Park Saturday morning in Johnstown to walk together in solidarity and draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. According to...
Motorcycle rider hit, killed by car in Blair County, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Sunday night in Blair County. They say the crash happened on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Antis Township. A vehicle was turning onto Stadium Drive around 8 p.m. when troopers say it struck...
Windber Church of the Nazarene holds first in-person service since lightning strike fire
After a devastating fire caused by lightning strike, the Windber Church of the Nazarene has remained strong. The church’s congregation gathered for the first time in person on Sunday at the Scalp Level Covenant Brethren Church. Since the accident the congregation has been holding their Sunday services online through...
JPD: Gun bust leads to arrest of trio 'previously involved in shootings & homicides'
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police say three men were arrested over the weekend following a gun bust outside Oakhurst Homes. Authorities say officers were dispatched to the housing complex Saturday evening after "several individuals" were observed on a live surveillance feed who police say had been "previously involved in shootings and homicides in the city."
Altoona Curve set single-season stolen base record in season finale
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve set a new, single-season stolen base record in the team's final game Sunday. Top catching prospect Henry Davis swiped third base in the 8th inning of Sunday's game, tallying the Curve's 160th stolen bag of the year. The previous stolen base record...
