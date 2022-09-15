ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WJAC TV

Cambria County Out of the Darkness Walk returns for its 7th year

September is the international suicide prevention and awareness month and that means that its time for the annual Cambria county Out of the Darkness Walk. Crowds gathered at Central Park Saturday morning in Johnstown to walk together in solidarity and draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. According to...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

JPD: Gun bust leads to arrest of trio 'previously involved in shootings & homicides'

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Johnstown police say three men were arrested over the weekend following a gun bust outside Oakhurst Homes. Authorities say officers were dispatched to the housing complex Saturday evening after "several individuals" were observed on a live surveillance feed who police say had been "previously involved in shootings and homicides in the city."
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Somerset County, PA
Government
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Somerset County, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona Curve set single-season stolen base record in season finale

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — The Altoona Curve set a new, single-season stolen base record in the team's final game Sunday. Top catching prospect Henry Davis swiped third base in the 8th inning of Sunday's game, tallying the Curve's 160th stolen bag of the year. The previous stolen base record...
ALTOONA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy