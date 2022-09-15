ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN 12 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month 2022

MILWAUKEE — Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. All month, WISN 12 News will be telling Wisconsin stories recognizing the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community. You will be able to watch all the stories right here:. Sept. 16: Milwaukee City Hall celebrates...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Judge vacates murder conviction of Adnan Syed, subject of 'Serial' podcast

A Maryland judge on Monday approved the state's motion to vacate the murder conviction of Adnan Syed. Video above: Prosecutors seek to vacate Adnan Syed's conviction, new trial. Syed, 42, appeared in court Monday afternoon after Baltimore City prosecutors filed a motion last week to vacate his murder conviction and...
BALTIMORE, MD

