Former Cleveland chef Jonathon Sawyer to star on Food Network premiere of Bobby Flay’s new series, ‘Bobby’s Triple Threat’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The world's oldest doctor is from Ohio and he is still practicing medicine today at the age of 100Anita DurairajCleveland, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Teacher Association at Odds with School Board; No Contract and Request for Help from Federal MediatorBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
Related
Michael Heaton, The Plain Dealer’s ‘Minister of Culture’, dies at 66
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Michael Heaton, known to Plain Dealer readers as the “Minister of Culture,” has died. Heaton, 66, died at home Sunday, according to a Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s report. No cause of death was given. Heaton was a longtime fixture at The Plain Dealer,...
Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist, 3News contributor Michael Heaton dead at 66
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist and 3News contributor Michael Heaton has died at the age of 66. Affectionately known as the "Minister of Culture," Heaton was known for his off-beat pop culture columns. As detailed in his farewell column in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 2018, Heaton said he "borrowed" the nickname from a San Francisco FM DJ named Michael Snyder who reviewed kung-fu and monster movies on the radio during his time working for the San Francisco Examiner.
Cleveland Jewish News
The Reserve opens in Chagrin Falls
The Reserve at 42 N. Main St. in Chagrin Falls opened Aug. 23. Owned by Mike Mendlovic and Nikkie Williams, the restaurant replaces Umami, which closed in February after 14 years. The Reserve focuses on small-plate dishes, all sourced from local farmers. The kitchen is under the leadership of chef Gregg Gale. Menu items include smoked peach burrata, braised beef salad, roasted mushrooms, chili-roasted brusells sprouts, steak tartare, massaman curry chicken, wagyu hot dogs, a daily sashimi and assorted seafood. The menu is seasonal.
Cleveland Wing Week returns with these 40+ Northeast Ohio restaurants serving up special deals
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Sept. 16, 2022. There is no better combination than wings and football during the fall. Wing lovers can get a special deal when Cleveland Wing Week returns!. The food-filled event takes place from Sept. 26 to Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ kicks off Great Lakes Theater’s 61st season with heart, humor
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Has “Little Shop of Horrors” always been this good? That thought kept running through my head as I sat in the Hanna Theatre on opening night of the opening show of Great Lakes Theater’s 2022-23 season. Up until then, my experience with Howard Ashman...
Michael Heaton, Cleveland’s ‘Minister of Culture,’ has died
Michael Heaton, the Plain Dealer features reporter who wrote the “Minister of Culture” column for three decades, has died.
Chef teaches Westlake seniors the value of organic food
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- Westlake Senior Center Chef Garrett Baglier wants to see older residents eating more organic food. So, on Sept. 8, he treated members of the center’s Engage, Thrive and Connect class (ETC), which meets twice monthly, to a tasty demonstration. Baglier perked up interest in his talk...
Cleveland Scene
Photos From Gumbo Dance Party at MoCA Cleveland
The popular event that combines music with a live brass band, Gumbo Dance Party, held its first party in a few months. This one took place at the Museum of Contemporary Art and featured an array of guest DJs to go along with its in-house team. Here's what we saw.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Nighttown Nights’ coming to RED Pinecrest
As construction continues on Nighttown in Cleveland Heights, the owners will begin to offer “Nighttown Nights,” beginning Sept. 28. On select Wednesdays, Nighttown executive chef Rowan Murray and his culinary team will be previewing menu items from the new Nighttown menu at RED Pinecrest at 200 Park Ave., Suite 130 in the Orange mixed-use development. Different items will be featured each week.
A Clevelander could become WWE champion very soon
CLEVELAND, Ohio – WWE’s annual Saudi Arabia show has become one of its most lucrative ventures. And this year, the wrestling promotion is seeking crossover appeal with the help of YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul. Paul, a native of Westlake, will challenge WWE undisputed world champion Roman Reigns at the...
‘It’s always been to spread joy’: Why Cleveland’s own ‘superheroes’ wear the mask
There’s a new superhero on the block: Cleveland’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. You may have seen him late-night in the Flats or downtown. The 20-year-old Cleveland native and Marvel fan — who asked FOX 8 to protect his “secret identity” — said he bought his Spider-Man costume earlier this year as a collectible. But once he started wearing it around town for fun — chatting up streetwalkers, posing for selfies and backflipping off the streetscape — some kind of magic happened. The suit — and the persona and image it represents — took over.
‘A big dill’: Cleveland Pickle Fest today
The Cleveland Pickle Fest kicks off Saturday at Mall B over top of the entrance to the Cleveland Convention Center on Lakeside Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Castle for sale in Cleveland
You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.
coolcleveland.com
Slovenian Sausage Fest Crowns “King of Klobasa”
On Wednesday September 14, the National Cleveland-Style Polka Hall of Fame held one of its signature event at the Slovenian SNPJ Farm in Kirtland its 18th Annual Slovenian Sausage Festival. The event is a combination all-day polka party and a contest to vote on the “King of Klobasa” — the best Slovenian sausage from a variety of local sausage makers — who gets to be the official sausage supplier for the Polka Hall of Fame’s three-day Thanksgiving Polka Weekend.
The Donovan Mitchell era has begun for the Cleveland Cavaliers: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers trade for superstar guard Donovan Mitchell signaled a new era for Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove were there as the new era began with Mitchell’s introductory press conference and they took a look back at the day and what it means for the future of basketball in Cleveland.
Brook Park celebrates community center’s 50th birthday
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A lot has changed since the John A. Polonye Community Center opened in Brook Park 50 years ago, but the one thing that hasn’t is its ability to bring the community together. The city marked the anniversary with a huge birthday bash Saturday (Sept. 17)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Jewish News
City of Cleveland seeks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The city of Cleveland is seeking to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course, which borders the cities of Beachwood and Shaker Heights. The city announced Sept. 15 that it is accepting request for proposals for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage operations of the course at 3550 S. Green Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chocolate Bar permanently closes doors
Downtown Cleveland’s The Chocolate Bar has permanently closed. Announced on its Facebook page on Aug. 19, the establishment at 347 Euclid Ave., inside of The Arcade, had operated for 13 years. The staffing issues that have plagued the restaurant industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 was cited as the reason for the closure, the Facebook post read.
Amed Rosario heats up as the Guardians gear up for Chicago: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amed Rosario carried to the Guardians to a doubleheader sweep of the Twins on Saturday and all but eliminated Minnesota from playoff contention. As the Guardians get ready for a critical three-game series in Chicago, can Rosario stay hot and get Cleveland back to the playoffs?
Some local yards are becoming eerie-sistable: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- A large spider crawling across an even bigger web. A few hundred pumpkins twinkling in the dark. How about a ghoul holding a mailbox?. Yes, it’s beginning to look a lot like ... Halloween. The festive holiday is still 5 1/2 weeks away, but folks are getting ready.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0