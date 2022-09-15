ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Kate Watson Performs

Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

That Girl Lay Lay

A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing

Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

James Francies In-studio

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, jazz musician James Francies will join us live in-studio. Franices grew up in Houston and attended HSPVA. He moved to New York to continue his music studies. He’s in town for the Houston Blues and Jazz Festival at 713 Music Hall. Join us Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston chef Hugo Ortega to partner with winner of ‘Top Chef Mexico’ Rodolfo Castellanos in exclusive culinary event

HOUSTON – Chef Hugo Ortega, executive chef and co-owner of five restaurants including URBE and Hugo’s, is partnering with “Top Chef Mexico” winner Rodolfo Castellanos on two events designed to celebrate Oaxacan cuisine. Castellanos opened his first restaurant in 2011, Origen, a contemporary dining experience located...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Lego and nature

Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time at 1:00 p.m. We’ll take you to a new exhibit that uses Legos to help connect you with nature. Sound interesting? It doesn’t open until this weekend, but we’ll take you inside for a sneak peek. Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston nonprofit creates snow day for kids battling terminal cancer

HOUSTON – Operation Snow Storm is a local non-profit that helps bring a cheerful activity - playing in the snow - to kids who are battling terminal cancer. For most kids who call on the organization, there’s no time to waste, so no matter the time of year, they make it snow.
HOUSTON, TX
territorysupply.com

10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married

BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
HOUSTON, TX
