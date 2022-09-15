Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Kate Watson Performs
Wednesday on Houston Life at 1:00 p.m., Kate Watson joins us. She is a rising star on the country music scene and she calls Montgomery county home. Catch her performance, Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
That Girl Lay Lay
A celebrity edition of Houston Life, Friday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2. We’re joined by Houston native and Nickelodeon star, ‘That Girl Lay Lay!’
papercitymag.com
Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing
Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
Click2Houston.com
James Francies In-studio
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, jazz musician James Francies will join us live in-studio. Franices grew up in Houston and attended HSPVA. He moved to New York to continue his music studies. He’s in town for the Houston Blues and Jazz Festival at 713 Music Hall. Join us Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
Click2Houston.com
Houston chef Hugo Ortega to partner with winner of ‘Top Chef Mexico’ Rodolfo Castellanos in exclusive culinary event
HOUSTON – Chef Hugo Ortega, executive chef and co-owner of five restaurants including URBE and Hugo’s, is partnering with “Top Chef Mexico” winner Rodolfo Castellanos on two events designed to celebrate Oaxacan cuisine. Castellanos opened his first restaurant in 2011, Origen, a contemporary dining experience located...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
Click2Houston.com
13th Floor Haunted House back just in time to terrify Houston this Halloween season
HOUSTON – Halloween season is officially underway, and we’re getting a peek inside one of the scariest places in Houston!. 13th Floor Haunted House opened up last weekend, and is ready to unleash its terrifying new attractions. Located at 7075 FM 1960 Rd W, (just behind Willowbrook Mall)...
Click2Houston.com
Lego and nature
Tuesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time at 1:00 p.m. We’ll take you to a new exhibit that uses Legos to help connect you with nature. Sound interesting? It doesn’t open until this weekend, but we’ll take you inside for a sneak peek. Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
Click2Houston.com
Houston nonprofit creates snow day for kids battling terminal cancer
HOUSTON – Operation Snow Storm is a local non-profit that helps bring a cheerful activity - playing in the snow - to kids who are battling terminal cancer. For most kids who call on the organization, there’s no time to waste, so no matter the time of year, they make it snow.
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
'Pray for the repose of the soul of our dear Archbishop Emeritus': Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies
Remembering Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza 🙏 He served the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston for 21 years before retiring.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
Click2Houston.com
‘So thankful to have this time’: Houston Methodist Baytown helps hospice patient see granddaughter get married
BAYTOWN. Texas – The Houston Methodist Baytown transitioned its chapel into a wedding ceremony for a hospice patient’s granddaughter. After traveling from Mexico, Tomasa Macias became ill during her visit to celebrate the engagement of her granddaughter, Myra Perez. The family said the diagnosis was not good and, after several weeks in the hospital, Macias and her family decided hospice care in Mexico was the next step. This would have meant Macias missing her granddaughter’s wedding.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
Hidden gems: Central Texans share their favorite H-E-B groceries
After an Austin Reddit post gained some traction, KXAN asked the community to share their favorite H-E-B hidden gems.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do ANYTHING for a bacon bite
Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray. Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!. Arrow LOVES his treats, including a...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top tattoo parlors in Texas, North Texas home to 2 of top 10
DALLAS (KDAF) — Tattoos are a form of very permanent artistry on people’s bodies. It can be as important as cultural tattoos with deep-rooted meaning or even as simple as someone getting a Hello Kitty tattoo on their ankle just because they lost a bet in fantasy football.
