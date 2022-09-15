ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Twenty One Pilots make it snow in St. Louis

Live music is absolutely incredible, isn’t it? There is something genuinely remarkable about the way a packed house can produce an energy that transfers from person to person so fluidly. It is unlike almost anything else in this world. It finds ways to bring humans together in a way that — next to probably only food — we have yet to match as a society. Which is why it was so devastating when live shows and events went away for a while. It left us all feeling unrecognizably isolated and alone. It seemed like the days of gathering together to enjoy a common entertainment had vanished… been erased… died.
FOX 2

Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Things To Do Before St. Louis Summer Ends [PHOTOS]

Summer sure went by fast this year but here we are, with one full weekend of warm weather left before we transition into Spooky Season. We'd better make the most of it. From food to sights to fun places to frolick outdoors, these are the St. Louis summer joys that you don't want to miss.
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
feastmagazine.com

The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Sept. 16-18

Whether you're in the mood for a night market, discovering how to grow mushrooms or learning about Korean food and culture, this weekend has something for you. "Pour Decisions is celebrating the end of summer with a night market at Cortex Commons! Enjoy cold cocktails with Pour Decisions and shop local vendors. Our DJ will set the vibe under the stars all night!" From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free general admission, and drink flights can be purchased for $25.
restaurantclicks.com

St. Louis Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try

Are you looking for the best pizza in St. Louis? Well, you’re in luck! You can read all about the best pizza stops in St. Louis. When I’m looking for the best pizza places to visit in a new city, I try to look for the best flavor and exquisite sauce.
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Augusta lines up for Harvest Festival Parade

The Augusta Harvest Festival Parade was a key event in a weekend of festivities in the St. Charles County community. People lined the streets for the parade, which featured around 20 floats, including a group from Augusta Elementary School and a nursery that handed out free pumpkins. Other weekend events...
labortribune.com

Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
