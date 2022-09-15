Paint the fall landscape with local artists

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A painting event at Wilton Wildlife Park and Preserve combines the love of nature and art on comforting autumn days. The free workshops are offered on four different days at Delegan Pond.

The first two workshops use acrylic paints while the latter two workshops use watercolors. The program is appropriate for participants older than 13. The workshop size is limited to 12 people.

Workshops

Thursday, September 29, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Page Darrow

Saturday October 1 from noon to 3 p.m. local artist Page Darrow

Thursday October 6, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery

Saturday October 8, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery

All supplies will be provided but if you prefer your own supplies you can bring them. Registration is required and registering early is suggested. For more information or to register for the program, please contact the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. Please provide your name, phone number, email address and the number of people within your party.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.