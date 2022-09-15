ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Paint the fall landscape with local artists

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32HjeK_0hx3QG5X00

WILTON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A painting event at Wilton Wildlife Park and Preserve combines the love of nature and art on comforting autumn days. The free workshops are offered on four different days at Delegan Pond.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

The first two workshops use acrylic paints while the latter two workshops use watercolors. The program is appropriate for participants older than 13. The workshop size is limited to 12 people.

Workshops

  • Thursday, September 29, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Page Darrow
  • Saturday October 1 from noon to 3 p.m. local artist Page Darrow
  • Thursday October 6, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery
  • Saturday October 8, noon to 3 p.m., local artist Catherine Wagner Minnery

All supplies will be provided but if you prefer your own supplies you can bring them. Registration is required and registering early is suggested. For more information or to register for the program, please contact the Preserve & Park office at 518-450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org. Please provide your name, phone number, email address and the number of people within your party.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Van Gogh exhibit extended until end of November

Discover Schenectady has announced that the widely attracted Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit being held at the Armory Studios N.Y. in downtown Schenectady is being extended until November 30. The exhibit, which opened in May, has garnered more than 75,000 guests of all ages.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilton, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where to leaf peep in the Adirondacks this fall

Midway into September, some trees are showing some non-green colors as Autumn makes its way to the Adirondacks. With experts predicting a quick season for fall colors due to low rain conditions through 2022, there's no time to waste if you're a leaf-peeper - especially if you're one who likes a nice hike.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Acrylic Paints#Painting#Delegan Pond#The Preserve Park#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Saint Rose to host two career fairs

The College of Saint Rose has opened its two on-campus career fairs on September 21 to the general public. The Fall 2022 Internship and Job Fair, with companies representing a multitude of industries, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium, 432 Western Avenue, Albany. The Education Career Fair will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Thelma P. Lally School of Education, 1009 Madison Avenue, Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

SCCSD proposes Facilities Improvement Capital Project

South Colonie Central School District (SCCSD) released their plans to update all the buildings within their district, called the Facilities Improvement Capital Project, which will start in 2025, if voted on by residents of the district. Residents will vote on Tuesday, October 18, on the estimated $112.5M project.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘Dance in Albany Series’ starts with Urban Bush Women

The University at Albany (UAlbany) performing arts center and The Egg have will be presenting Urban Bush Women (UBW), as the first company to kick off the 2022-23 Dance in Albany series. There will be two performances at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center, on the uptown University at Albany campus located at 1400 Washington Avenue, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, September 20 & 21, 2022 at 7:30pm.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy