spectrumlocalnews.com
Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas severe weather projected to intensify amid climate change
When it comes to extreme weather, no state in the continental United States can rival the great state of Texas. But why?. Compared to all the other states, the Lone Star State's topography varies considerably, allowing for different types of weather events to happen there. Think about it: Texas has...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Montana says it will follow judge’s order to let transgender people change their gender on birth certificates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana says it will follow judge’s order to let transgender people change their gender on birth certificates. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York to send state troopers, supplies after Hurricane Fiona devastates Puerto Rico
As Hurricane Fiona continues to hit Puerto Rico, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday that New York state is preparing to send Spanish-speaking police officers, medical supplies and more to help the U.S. territory overcome the worst storm it has seen since Hurricane Maria decimated the island almost five years ago to the day.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York receives billions for bolstering climate-vulnerable infrastructure
A year ago, flash floods ripped through parts of New York state after the remnants of a hurricane passed through the northeast. The storm highlighted the need to bolster infrastructure in flood prone areas -- including spaces not previously considered vulnerable to extreme weather events. Now, a year later, New...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York DEC commissioner taking leave to help humanitarian effort in Ukraine
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos will be taking personal leave to assist the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, he announced on Twitter Monday. "We all must do our part to keep Ukrainians safe during this brutal war, and support democracy wherever it is imperiled," the commissioner wrote...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico after knocking out power to whole island. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul shares messages of community, change at Williamsville church service
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul shared a message of community and change on a stop in Western New York on Sunday. She spent the morning at a church service in Williamsville. It was a morning of praise and worship at Zion Dominion Global Ministries. Among the congregation on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Making sense of how economic data is collected
The economy is sure to be one of the major issues in this year’s midterm elections. But how does the New York Department of Labor get the data to calculate the unemployment rate and what does it all mean?. Russell Weaver, a quantitative geographer and director of research at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State health officials encourage doubling up on COVID-19 booster and flu shot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Health officials are encouraging people to get the new flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time. Some recommend doing this sooner rather than later. Doctors expect higher flu rates this year now that mask mandates have been lifted. Dr. Susan Kansagra, North Carolina’s state...
