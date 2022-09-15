Legendary RB Shaun Alexander to Be Inducted in Seahawks Ring of Honor

Alexander played eight years in Seattle, winning league MVP in 2005.

After a nine-year NFL career, former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander will be inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor, the team announced Thursday.

The induction ceremony will take place when the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Oct. 16.

“It’s so exciting and such an honor to just be a part of the Ring of Honor,” Alexander said in a statement. “When you come to Seattle and you look up in the stadium, you see some of the greats up there in the Ring of Honor."

These greats include former teammates like quarterback Matt Hasselback, defensive tackle Cortez Kennedy, and offensive tackle Walter Jones. Alexander now joins them, along with others that came before him.

"I remember seeing Steve Largent and the highlights of him, and Jim Zorn," he said. "And then me being a running back, you see Curt Warner. You’re like, ‘Dang, I’ve got to go after their records. This is going to be exciting.’ So to be mentioned with those guys, and of course Walt and Cortez, who were like big brothers when I first got there, it’s really cool, super excited.”

Alexander is Seattle's all-time leading rusher by a wide margin, as he leads the franchise in rushing attempts (2,176), rushing yards (9,429), rushing touchdowns (100), and yards per game (79.2).

Alexander won league MVP in 2005 after leading the league in rush attempts (370), rushing yards (1,880), and rushing touchdowns (27) while averaging 117.5 yards per game.

He played his final NFL season in Washington, appearing in just four games before retiring after the 2008 season.

But now, Seahawks fans will finally be able to give one of the greatest players in franchise history a proper thank you.

