Opinion: Internal documents show discussion about giving some state workers $1,000 for getting a booster, Brandi Kruse reports

State representative candidate Jeremy Baker shares his thoughts on the economy and the need to fight ‘the exploitation and corruption that undermines our prosperity’. My career has centered in the construction industry. I have spent over 25 years working as a laborer, brick mason and now operations manager of a company that helps maintain the infrastructure of our nation’s heavy industrial sector. My customers include lumber mills, paper mills, cement plants, steel mills, and power plants. Over my career I have come to understand the importance of these facilities in relation to our nation’s economy. When the economy is firing on all cylinders, my customers will do everything they can to keep producing their products. They will only stop to fix what has to be fixed to ensure reliable production. When the economy is faltering these same customers will be forced to shut down their facilities because it will either cost too much to make their product vs what they can sell it for, or the demand for their product is so low their facilities are filled with unsold product and they have to stop until they have space to store it.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO