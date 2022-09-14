ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reason.com

Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class

On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Washington Examiner

Harvard students could be punished for not using preferred pronouns: Report

A Title IX training at Harvard University reportedly told students that failing to use a person's preferred pronoun could be a violation of university policy. The mandatory training contained multiple fictional scenarios explaining possible violations of the university's Title IX policies, including one in which a student repeatedly uses the "wrong pronouns" to address someone while making comments about gender identity, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
TheConversationAU

What happens when your classmates keep leaving? The impact of school transience on pupils ‘left behind’

The claim last week by National Party leader Christopher Luxon that 100,000 New Zealand schoolchildren were chronically truant quickly turned into an argument about terminology, statistics and how to interpret them. In fact, it appears Luxon was referring to a figure from term one this year that showed 101,861 children were “chronically absent”. This means they miss 70% or more half-days of school, but is not the same as being truant. The wider political context of the debate was the current concern over youth crime and attendance levels in general. While truancy and chronic absenteeism are an obvious focus, there is another...
MSNBC

We need to stop rewarding colleges for the percentage of applicants they turn away

Some time after I received my B.A. in English literature, my alma mater sent a T-shirt proclaiming its status then as the sixth most selective school in the nation. I’d love to tell you I was immediately turned off by the message that the percentage of applicants a university rejects is proportional to the quality of the education it provides. But it took me a while to acknowledge the awfulness of implying that exclusivity fosters learning, to say nothing of the sadness of boasting, “We’re number six!”
Fox News

Learning loss from COVID lockdowns caused 'unmitigated disaster' particularly in student behavior: experts

As children across the United States return to school following coronavirus lockdowns that kept them out of classrooms for up to two years, experts in the education field are warning that a significant number of students are entering classrooms unprepared – in some cases, grade levels behind – and that some could struggle with severe behavioral issues.
Phys.org

As alarming as test scores are, reality for US students is probably worse

Declines in reading and math scores among U.S. 9-year-olds during the pandemic were not just dramatic but historic, according to a report issued late last month by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Andrew Ho, Charles William Eliot Professor of Education at Harvard, previously served on the board that oversees...
