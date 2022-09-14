Read full article on original website
Related
After Teaching For 11 Years, I Quit My Job. Here's Why Your Child's Teacher Might Be Next.
"The broken system is breaking teachers faster than they can be replaced. This world has eroded my love of teaching beyond repair."
Almost 40 Percent of College Students Feel Uncomfortable Sharing a Controversial Opinion in Class
On Wednesday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) released its annual College Free Speech Rankings. The rankings are derived from a survey of almost 45,000 college students at over 200 universities in the United States. The survey has been conducted since 2020, collecting a wide range of information about the campus political climate at a swath of universities.
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Colleges burn through Covid cash trying to soften inflation for students
Several state university systems, including those in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and New Jersey, are offering students free bus passes, gas cards and clothes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
College students are ‘quiet quitting’ to preserve their mental health: report
A third of college students report ‘quiet quitting’ or prioritizing their mental health and work-life balance over school work. That’s based on new survey results from 1,000 current students between the ages 18 and 24. Experts suspect the trend could be a result of pandemic-era shifts in...
Students with disabilities fare better when integrated into gen-ed classrooms
Historically, students with disabilities have been separated into special education classrooms, limiting their time in general education classes. A new study suggests this practice may be detrimental to these students, as those in more-inclusive settings tended to fare better on standardized reading and math tests. The results follow similar findings...
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
Washington Examiner
Harvard students could be punished for not using preferred pronouns: Report
A Title IX training at Harvard University reportedly told students that failing to use a person's preferred pronoun could be a violation of university policy. The mandatory training contained multiple fictional scenarios explaining possible violations of the university's Title IX policies, including one in which a student repeatedly uses the "wrong pronouns" to address someone while making comments about gender identity, according to the Washington Free Beacon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COVID Brief: Students and Teachers Face Learning Loss as New Year Begins
Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism. This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story. “Learning loss generally is worse in districts that kept...
What happens when your classmates keep leaving? The impact of school transience on pupils ‘left behind’
The claim last week by National Party leader Christopher Luxon that 100,000 New Zealand schoolchildren were chronically truant quickly turned into an argument about terminology, statistics and how to interpret them. In fact, it appears Luxon was referring to a figure from term one this year that showed 101,861 children were “chronically absent”. This means they miss 70% or more half-days of school, but is not the same as being truant. The wider political context of the debate was the current concern over youth crime and attendance levels in general. While truancy and chronic absenteeism are an obvious focus, there is another...
4 Cheap Alternatives To Buying College Textbooks
The average full-time, in-state undergraduate student pays $1,226 for books and supplies each academic year. As a former first-generation college student, Josh Lachs said these textbook costs can come...
MSNBC
We need to stop rewarding colleges for the percentage of applicants they turn away
Some time after I received my B.A. in English literature, my alma mater sent a T-shirt proclaiming its status then as the sixth most selective school in the nation. I’d love to tell you I was immediately turned off by the message that the percentage of applicants a university rejects is proportional to the quality of the education it provides. But it took me a while to acknowledge the awfulness of implying that exclusivity fosters learning, to say nothing of the sadness of boasting, “We’re number six!”
Learning loss from COVID lockdowns caused 'unmitigated disaster' particularly in student behavior: experts
As children across the United States return to school following coronavirus lockdowns that kept them out of classrooms for up to two years, experts in the education field are warning that a significant number of students are entering classrooms unprepared – in some cases, grade levels behind – and that some could struggle with severe behavioral issues.
Phys.org
As alarming as test scores are, reality for US students is probably worse
Declines in reading and math scores among U.S. 9-year-olds during the pandemic were not just dramatic but historic, according to a report issued late last month by the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Andrew Ho, Charles William Eliot Professor of Education at Harvard, previously served on the board that oversees...
Comments / 0