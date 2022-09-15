Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive year, Bryan ISD and College Station ISD were named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association. Only 59 out of 1,200 districts in Texas earned the honor. TAEA, the largest state professional organization for art educators in...
KBTX.com
Keep your kids on track with a tutor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed your child is falling behind, or just needs a bit of a helping hand this semester, it might be time to hire a tutor. The Three was joined by Sylvan Learning of Bryan/College Station’s Executive Director, Anthonette Ruffino, for guidance on navigating the school year.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Beekeepers host Bee School to share skills, provide funding for youth programs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Beekeepers is hosting their annual Bee School on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Bee School is an annual educational program for people interested in keeping bees. There will be 51 session offered during the day; 11 for beginning beekeepers, eight on business aspects of beekeeping,...
KBTX.com
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
KBTX.com
Live through Texas history at Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
KBTX.com
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
KBTX.com
Be the perfect guest with this D.I.Y. hostess gift
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about hostess gifts to have on hand. The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, taught us how to make a Fall scented candle and lovely floral arrangement that is sure to put you at the top of the invite list!
KBTX.com
Hispanic heritage on full display at the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out Sunday afternoon for the annual Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. The event kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month and made its return after being canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The event kicked off with a parade at...
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
KBTX.com
Friends of Chamber Music kick off new season with jazz concert on Sept. 29
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends of Chamber Music will kick off its 2022-23 season this month with award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy performing at Rudder Theatre. The performance is Thursday, September 29th at 7 p.m. The organization says, “At just 22 years old, once-in-a-generation jazz singer Samara Joy has already...
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
KBTX.com
Sam Houston’s Hrbacek, Morgan named WAC Players of the Week
DENVER – Sam Houston’s Zach Hrbacek, Southern Utah’s Zach Strand and Sam Houston’s Seth Morgan have been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Football Offensive, Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, for the game week ending on Saturday, Sept. 17. Hrbacek, a sophomore...
KBTX.com
College Station firefighters save mom, children from burning apartment
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters are looking into what started a fire that damaged an apartment complex during the noon hour Sunday. The fire happened at the Landmark Apartments on Longmire Drive near the Walmart store. According to firefighters, a mother and her two children were trapped...
KBTX.com
Ukrainian family fleeing conflict makes College Station home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A family that was forced to flee from Ukraine following war and tensions with Russia is now calling the Brazos Valley home. Tetiana and her daughter Varvara arrived in Houston last week and have since moved into a home in College Station. They’re here as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. The program offers a pathway for Ukrainian citizens to live and work in the United States for two years on a probationary status.
KBTX.com
Four true freshmen suspended for Miami game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M will be without four true freshman in the week three contest against Miami. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall plus cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie violated team rules and are not expected to play according to reports. The Aggies and the Hurricanes...
KBTX.com
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
KBTX.com
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces Win WNBA Championship
UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Texas A&M women’s basketball legend Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship, defeating the Connecticut Sun, 78-71, Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Colson and the Aces beat the Sun, 3-1. The Aces were the No. 1 seed heading...
KBTX.com
Aggie Game Recap: Miami
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggies needed a bounce-back win after their upset last week so Head Coach Jimbo Fisher made the decision. He benched quarterback Haynes King for Max Johnson, and the LSU transfer came through to help the Aggies taking down the Miami 17-9. “We have guts and that we’ll fight and play hard. We just got to learn to play better,’ said Fisher. “I was really proud the way they stuck together and didn’t let things separate them and do the things they needed to do this week. That’s part of the game. That’s part of winning at this level, too.”
KBTX.com
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
