ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

PnB Rock posthumously reaches #1 on Apple Music

By Iman Palm
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18I682_0hx3PRW500

PnB Rock ’s 2016 hit “Selfish” reached number 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 chart Thursday, just days after the rapper was killed in a robbery at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles.

The song also reached the number 2 spot on Apple Music Top 100 global songs chart.

The Philadelphia-born rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, explained his inspiration behind the song to Fader in 2016.

“I wrote this song about one specific girl who I was chilling in the studio. This song really started as me just singing to her, being smooth and s–,” Allen told the publication.

“I didn’t think anything of it until it was stuck in my head, so I had to get in the booth and record it. It’s funny because I don’t even speak to the girl anymore.”

Rock was dining with his girlfriend Monday afternoon when, according to witnesses, he was shot to death by a robber who took the rapper’s jewelry and fled.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Music Fest Fridays: Two Feet talks new album ahead of L.A. show

Rising singer-songwriter and producer Two Feet joined us live via Skype ahead of his L.A. show at The Wilten to discuss his latest album “Shape & Form.” The “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” singer shared with Lu Parker and Glen Walker the inspiration behind his stage name and some of his musical influences. And just […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
BARSTOW, CA
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pnb Rock
KTLA

Woman sues McDonald’s claiming she sipped chemicals in coffee

An Alabama woman has filed a lawsuit against a McDonald’s after alleging she was served “chemicals in a cup” and was denied medical attention from staff. According to the lawsuit, Sherry Head was in the drive-thru of a Dothan McDonald’s when she ordered a coffee in December 2021. Through the drive-thru speaker heard one employee […]
RESTAURANTS
KTLA

Where does fentanyl come from? Mostly from outside the United States

Earlier this week, several students from Bernstein High School in Hollywood were hospitalized due to fentanyl-related overdoses. Two students were arrested in connection with the overdoses and the death of one student, 15-year-old Melanie Ramos. Synthetic opioids, including Illegally made fentanyl, have become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths, according to the Centers for […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Jewelry#South Los Angeles#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

Police raid home in Simi Valley, recover 3D printed machine guns, meth

A Simi Valley man has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and distributing machine guns and gun parts made with 3D printers inside his home. On Sept. 9, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Andrew Duran, 35, in the 1500 Block of Rory Lane. Inside, detectives located “multiple 3D printed firearms, firearm components […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Major celebrities without a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has 2,732 stars (and counting), according to its Instagram account. They run the gamut from legends in entertainment history to one-hit wonders, and everyone in between. Yet, some of the most well-known entertainers of the past few decades are somehow absent on Hollywood’s de-facto Hall of Fame. So…what’s the holdup? […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Suspect sought in Victorville motel murder

Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a Victorville man on Thursday. The body of 37-year-old Reshawn Wingfield was found with gunshot wounds by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies at a local motel. Deputies received reports of shots being fired at the Green Tree Inn around 8:47 p.m. Medical personnel […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

‘Mean Girls’ star Jonathan Bennett has the ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’

Jonathan Bennett is best known as the heartthrob in “Mean Girls,” but in his latest project, he’s attempting to pull a fast one. He stars in Hallmark Channel’s “Wedding of a Lifetime” alongside Brooke D’Orsay. The movie follows a couple who have been engaged for a decade and don’t have any plans on tying the […]
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

4-6 people injured after car crashes into Bay Area Trader Joe’s

Four-to-six people are injured after a car crashed into a Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley Thursday afternoon, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KTLA sister station KRON4. The store is located at 22224 Redwood Road. CHP said a silver Toyota Avalon drove through the entrance of the store and ended up at the checkout lanes. Four […]
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County

Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy