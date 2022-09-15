Minford Football Homecoming Queen and Court

The 2022 Minford High School Football Homecoming will be held Friday, September 16th. The Falcons will host the East Clinton Astro’s. The Pre-game Homecoming ceremony will begin at 6:30pm.

Reigning over this year’s homecoming is Paige Martin, daughter of Rod and Kay Martin of Portsmouth. She will be escorted by Captain Hunter Pendleton, son of Todd and April Pendleton of Lucasville, and Captain Jeffrey Pica, son of Jeff and Nancy Pica of Minford She will be crowned during the pre-game ceremony by Captain Mason Book, son of Tyler and Joannie Book of Minford, and Captain Owen Blaine, son of Steven Skeens and Mandi Blaine of Minford.

Addy Akers, daughter of Ray and Louanna Akers of Wheelersburg, is a senior attendant, and will be escorted by Hunter Buckle. He is the son of Tad and Ashley Buckle of Portsmouth.

Lucy Grashel is the daughter of Terry and Larissa Grashel of Wheelersburg. She is a senior attendant that will be escorted by Brayden Webb. Brayden is the son of Jim Webb of Lucasville and Tresera Rhoton of Minford.

The Career and Technical Center attendant is Elizabeth Payne, daughter of Curt and Loretta Payne of Beaver. She will be escorted by Curtis Glenn, son of Gabe and A’ndrea Glenn of Beaver.

Miranda Johnson has been chosen to represent the junior class. She is the daughter of Jason and Kristie Johnson of Lucasville. Brady Haas will be her escort, son of Tom and Christy Haas of Minford.

The sophomore attendant is Sophia Arnett, daughter of Aaron and Greta Arnett of Minford. Her escort is Jackson Shoemaker, son of Josh Shoemaker and Erica Fike both of Minford.

Presley Taylor will be representing the freshman class and is the daughter of Sharon Oyer of Minford and Cory Taylor of Hillsboro. Her escort is Peyton Caudill, son of Scott Caudill and Anne Caudill both of Minford.

Flowers will be presented to the court by the Junior Class Officers: President Meredith Byrd, Vice President Landon Boston, Secretary Addison Lute and Treasurer Jeffrey Pica.