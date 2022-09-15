Read full article on original website
5 Great Things to Do in Pennsylvania for Couples
If you are looking for a romantic weekend away, visit the Lehigh Valley. When you do, you will find plenty of wonderful things to do in Pennsylvania for couples. You can enjoy world-class shows, quality dining, fine wine, historic sites to explore, and so much more. In addition, this charming part of the state includes a collection of towns that boast beautiful scenery, friendly faces, and many opportunities for fun and romance. Although the Lehigh Valley has endless opportunities for romance and quality time with your special someone, here are 5 romantic things you can do.
Lane restriction scheduled on I-81 northbound
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT, there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday night. The lane restriction will begin at mile marker 166 in Wilkes-Barre on Monday at 7:00 p.m. The work is scheduled to take place through Thursday, September 22. Construction will take place nightly from 7:00 […]
Pennsylvania Towns with the Best Downtown Areas
Pennsylvania is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities that make up the Keystone State, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of PA.
These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Seniors can benefit from PA's food box program
Pennsylvania’s Senior Food Box Program is now feeding 20% more seniors than it was this time last year, but the option remains underused. In early 2021, Pennsylvania was at risk of having its approved caseload for the program decreased—as it was underutilized by Pennsylvania’s eligible population of older adults. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the program, but as of May 2021 only 28,000 were taking...
Power outage resolved at local elementary school
Montoursville, Pa. -- There was apparent confusion Monday morning during student drop-off at the Loyalsock Valley Elementary School, as administrators found the building without power or water. Not knowing how long the power would be out, students who arrived in private cars were sent home. However, many of the bus students had already been dropped off. It was estimated that over 50 percent of the student body was in the...
Settlement reached for Pennsylvanians harmed by car repair coverage company
Pennsylvania customers of Omega Vehicle Services, LCC, which did business as Delta Auto Protect, may be eligible for a settlement announced by the Attorney General's Office on Monday.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
Planned road closures during downtown Wilkes-Barre parade
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Wilkes-Barre officials announced the upcoming road closures for the 5th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday, September 17. According to officials, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square North Main Street from Public Square […]
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Pennsylvania retailers concerned about 2022 Christmas tree stock
The past two years have some growers concerned about this season.
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Pa. law protects workers who are approved for medical marijuana — but once they use it, it’s a different story.
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While...
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
Lehigh County farm attraction goes on the sale block for near $11M
A popular Lehigh County orchard and farm is being listed for sale at nearly $11 million. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farm, 9875 Schantz Road, in Upper Macungie went on the sale block in August, according to online real estate records. Owner Joshua Grim told lehighvalleylive.com Friday he and wife, Josie Grim, plan to retire, which is why they hope to sell the farm.
Woman arrested for multiple thefts in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed multiple thefts in stores across Wilkes-Barre Township. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m. officers got a call from Wegmans that a woman was in the store hiding items she did not pay for in her purse. Once […]
