On first international trip, Britain's Truss pledges Ukraine support
LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will pledge at a UN summit to meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) of military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022 in the next year, doubling down on her support for Kyiv after Russia's invasion.
Giorgia Meloni: Political provocateur set to become Italy’s first far-right leader since Mussolini
This article was originally published on The Conversation. In the autumn of 1922, Benito Mussolini, the ambitious and charismatic founder of the Fascist Party, became Italy's youngest prime minister – seizing power in a march on Rome that ushered in a dark period of totalitarian rule. A century on,...
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s troops ‘clearly in panic’ as Kyiv grabs more territory abandoned by Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian occupiers in Ukraine are in panic mode as he announced that his soldiers have marched further east into territory recently left by Russia. "The occupiers are clearly in a panic," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address last night and added that Ukrainian forces will move forward with sharpened focus on “speed” in liberated areas.
The Ants and the Grasshopper review – from Malawi to the US to fight climate crisis
This consciousness-raising documentary follows intelligent and infinitely patient farmer Anita in her efforts to change minds in her patriarchal village and beyond
‘We have nothing’: Izium’s trauma after Russian occupation
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The school was a shattered mess. Its six-month life as a Russian base and mechanic shop ended in August with a Ukrainian missile strike. Its years educating Izium’s youth were over, but it had one last gift for the residents who needed so much: the wood that made up its lattice work, its chalkboards, its furniture and beams.
Britain's Truss doesn't expect UK-US trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain’s leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.Truss said a trans-Atlantic deal is not one of her priorities — a sharp contrast with the stance of her immediate predecessors as Conservative prime minister, Boris Johnson and Theresa May. Both dangled the promise of a deal with the world’s biggest economy as one of the main prizes of Britain’s exit from the European Union.“There (aren’t) currently any negotiations taking place with the U.S., and I...
