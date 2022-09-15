Read full article on original website
Parent of 7-year-old found floating in lake pleads guilty to her murder, DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced that on Thursday, September 15, Milan Wash pled guilty to the 2016 murder of 7-year-old Kamarie Wash. Wash, the biological parent of the victim, called 911 to report her daughter missing on June 30, the day after the...
24-Year-Old Austin Ryan Hammock Died After A Fatal Accident In Macon (Macon-Bibb County, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Sardis Church road. According to the officials, a motorcyclist lost control, left the [..]
Deputies warn of TikTok challenge targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles after teen arrested in auto thefts
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about a TikTok challenge targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles after a 14-year-old was arrested for car theft. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The sheriff’s office said that two vehicles were stolen...
fox5atlanta.com
Parent pleads guilty to deadly beating of 7-year-old child, trying to cover up her death
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An East Point resident pleaded guilty to the 2016 murder of her child, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Milan Wash pleaded guilty to ninth counts, including murder, cruelty to children and concealing the death of their child, Kamarie Wash. Prosecutors accused Milan Wash...
WMAZ
$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out. Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Columbus woman indicted for helping FBI shooting suspect evade police
MACON — A federal grand jury seated in Macon has returned a four-count indictment charging a Columbus woman with helping a wanted person evade law enforcement and making false statements to authorities following the shooting at an FBI agent last month. A federal indictment was returned charging Derijuana Porter,...
41nbc.com
Macon man dies in crash early Monday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A male passenger is dead after a fatal crash on Pio Nono Avenue a little in the early hours of Monday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck took place just before 12:30 a.m., on Monday, September 19th, at the intersection between Pio Nono and Rocky Creek Road.
24-year-old killed in motorcycle crash in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic accident that took place at about 1:37 p.m., Sunday. The accident occurred in the 4000 block of Sardis Church Road. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a motorcycle lost control, left the roadway,...
16-year-old dead after Tuesday night shooting, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A 16-year-old is dead after being shot late Tuesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say the incident happened on the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road just before midnight on Sep. 13. Upon arrival, deputies found him unresponsive. He was transported to an...
19-year-old man shot dead in Stockbridge neighborhood, police say
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A 19-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a Stockbridge neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to Stockbridge Police Captain Ron Momon. The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the Monarch Village subdivision at the cross streets of Brookwater Drive and Monarch Village Way, authorities told 11Alive. Stockbridge Police said in a statement that the teen was found dead in the roadway upon arriving to the scene.
CBS 46
16-year-old shot and killed in Bibb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after Bibb County Sheriff’s office confirmed a 16-year-old male was shot and killed on Sept. 13. Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies found an unresponsive 16-year-old male who had been shot.
Fort Valley woman dead, 2-year-old in critical condition after wreck on Highway 96
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A fatal accident on Highway 96 near Fort Valley left one woman dead and a child in critical condition, according to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks. The accident happened just before noon on Monday on Highway 96 near Allendale Road near Fort Valley. 64-year-old Angela...
1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue
A man is dead, and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road. The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m. Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving...
Man found shot dead in metro Atlanta neighborhood, police investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead in a Stockbridge neighborhood early Saturday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police Department told Channel 2 Action News, they responded to the intersection of Monarch Village way and...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in the 4000-block of Sardis Church Road in Bibb County. In a release, Bibb Sheriff's Office said that the driver lost control, left the roadway, and was ejected from the motorcycle. Coroner Leon Jones identified the...
'A very easy decision': Bibb zoning board revokes Rodeo Bar's business permit after security guard's death
MACON, Ga. — Time is moving fast against a bar on Pio Nono Avenue, which now just has days to make a move to stay open. Last week, after 46-year-old security guard Jermaine Stewart was shot and killed at the bar, Bibb Sheriff David Davis revoked the Rodeo's alcohol license.
Two people arrested outside a church in Washington County trying to fly drone strapped with contraband into prison
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man and a woman were arrested in Washington County on Sept. 11 for attempting to smuggle illegal items into a prison in Davisboro using a drone. Deputies saw a suspicious vehicle parked at a church on Highway 231 in Davisboro. While speaking with the two people inside the car, they noticed a drone hovering over their heads, carrying a large object.
23-year-old Macon man arrested for armed robbery of Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard Dollar Tree
MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged in the armed robbery of a Macon Dollar Tree, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, just before 10 p.m., the Dollar Tree on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard was robbed when two people with guns came into the store and demanded money from the clerk. After getting an unknown amount of money, they ran away.
Family wants answers on why Edward Judie, woman bailed out after wife's alleged cocaine poisoning death
MACON, Ga. — It's been nearly three years since Joyce Fox Judie died in her west Macon home. Investigators say her husband, who was a deputy Bibb County Schools superintendent, and another woman are accused of killing Joyce with a lethal amount of cocaine. However, her family says justice...
16-year-old dies after Tuesday night shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A teen that was shot Tuesday night in the 3300 block of Hollingsworth Road has died. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson was found unresponsive after the shooting. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium...
