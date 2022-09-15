Read full article on original website
El Salvador president re-election bid draws strong reaction
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In the hours since El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced he would seek re-election despite a constitutional ban, opinion quickly divided. Those who want to give more time to the man who has arrested more than 50,000 people in the past six months for alleged gang connections voiced their support while a vocal minority who see it as one more unsurprising step toward authoritarianism rejected the move. Bukele announced he would seek re-election in a televised speech Thursday night, El Salvador’s Independence Day, riding a wave of popularity from his crackdown on gangs. Bukele’s current five-year term ends in 2024, but observers had long expected the announcement, especially since the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, handpicked by his supporters in congress, ruled last year that re-election was permitted and ordered the electoral court to allow it.
El Salvador’s Pro-Bitcoin President Will Seek Re-Election in 2024
After enforcing some amendments, El Salvador’s Supreme Court allowed Nayib Bukele to run for a President for second time. The current President of El Salvador known as an outspoken bitcoin proponent – Nayib Bukele – said he will compete in the next presidential elections in 2024. Throughout his reign, El Salvador launched numerous BTC initiatives, such as turning the coin into a legal tender inside the nation’s borders.
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
