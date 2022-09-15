ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

El Salvador president re-election bid draws strong reaction

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — In the hours since El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced he would seek re-election despite a constitutional ban, opinion quickly divided. Those who want to give more time to the man who has arrested more than 50,000 people in the past six months for alleged gang connections voiced their support while a vocal minority who see it as one more unsurprising step toward authoritarianism rejected the move. Bukele announced he would seek re-election in a televised speech Thursday night, El Salvador’s Independence Day, riding a wave of popularity from his crackdown on gangs. Bukele’s current five-year term ends in 2024, but observers had long expected the announcement, especially since the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, handpicked by his supporters in congress, ruled last year that re-election was permitted and ordered the electoral court to allow it.
IMMIGRATION
cryptopotato.com

El Salvador’s Pro-Bitcoin President Will Seek Re-Election in 2024

After enforcing some amendments, El Salvador’s Supreme Court allowed Nayib Bukele to run for a President for second time. The current President of El Salvador known as an outspoken bitcoin proponent – Nayib Bukele – said he will compete in the next presidential elections in 2024. Throughout his reign, El Salvador launched numerous BTC initiatives, such as turning the coin into a legal tender inside the nation’s borders.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

US officials: Border crossings soar among Venezuelans

The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August, while fewer migrants from Mexico and some Central American countries were stopped, officials said Monday.Venezuela leapfrogged Guatemala and Honduras to become the second-largest nationality after Mexico among migrants crossing the U.S. border illegally. U.S. authorities stopped Venezuelans 25,349 times in August, up 43% from 17,652 times in July and four times the 6,301 stops recorded in August 2021. At the same time, it was the third straight month that fewer immigrants from Mexico and Central America’s Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Keiser
Person
Ennio Morricone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#El Salvador#Bitcoin Atm#Web3#The Provincial Council#Spanish#The American Empire#American#Salvadoran
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
CoinDesk

US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance

The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
World Bank
The Independent

Dominican president bars Haitian ex-leader from his country

The president of the Dominican Republic has barred Haiti’s former interim prime minister — who is now an aspiring presidential candidate — from entering the country, a move that further heightens tensions between two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.The order against Claude Joseph that was signed Wednesday by Dominican President Luis Abinader also bans 12 Haitian gang leaders from entering the country. It comes as Haiti is becoming increasingly unstable following the July 7, 2021, assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse.Joseph welcomed Abinader’s ban on Thursday.“He ranks me as enemy No. 1 of the Dominican racists. It...
POLITICS
Fox News

Biden’s inhumane open-border policies devastate Americans, illegal immigrants

The Biden administration describes its refusal to secure the southern border a "compassionate" immigration policy. Inhumane or cruel are more accurate descriptions. The inhumanity of these policies was on full display over Labor Day weekend when 13 illegal aliens, including a pregnant woman, drowned in the Rio Grande trying to cross our southern border unlawfully. The latest drowning tragedy comes just two weeks after two young, unaccompanied, alien children (UACs) drowned in the Rio Grande. The families of those who perished will never see their loved ones again.
POTUS
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
AFP

With Russia in crosshairs, US suddenly talks up UN reform

Few issues have been as constant at the United Nations as grievances about the structure of the world body itself, with both friends and foes of the United States pleading for reform of the powerful Security Council. China bitterly opposed a seat for fellow East Asian power Japan, one of the biggest contributors to the United Nations after the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion

Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week after a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. In his first comment on the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Putin said: "Let's see how it develops and how it ends." He noted that Ukraine has tried to strike civilian infrastructure...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy