Newtown, CT

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Montana to allow transgender people to change birth record

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — After months of defiance, Montana’s health department said Monday it will follow a judge’s ruling and temporarily allow transgender people to change the gender on their birth certificates. The judge issued a scathing order Monday morning saying health officials made “calculated violations” of...
MONTANA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York DEC commissioner taking leave to help humanitarian effort in Ukraine

New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos will be taking personal leave to assist the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, he announced on Twitter Monday. "We all must do our part to keep Ukrainians safe during this brutal war, and support democracy wherever it is imperiled," the commissioner wrote...
ADVOCACY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
HYE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Midwestern partnership backs hydrogen as clean energy source

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Seven Midwestern states are teaming up to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a clean-energy alternative for automobiles and factories that rely largely on climate-warming fossil fuels, governors said Monday. The partnership includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, whose economies are...
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas severe weather projected to intensify amid climate change

When it comes to extreme weather, no state in the continental United States can rival the great state of Texas. But why?. Compared to all the other states, the Lone Star State's topography varies considerably, allowing for different types of weather events to happen there. Think about it: Texas has...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state's vast western coast this weekend.
ALASKA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York receives billions for bolstering climate-vulnerable infrastructure

A year ago, flash floods ripped through parts of New York state after the remnants of a hurricane passed through the northeast. The storm highlighted the need to bolster infrastructure in flood prone areas -- including spaces not previously considered vulnerable to extreme weather events. Now, a year later, New...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine child advocate warns that too many children are being exposed to drugs

Vulnerable children being exposed to legal and illegal drugs and a lack of mental health services for older youth are the top concerns of the state’s child welfare ombudsman. “Unfortunately, the strain on all of the systems affecting child welfare remains considerable,” Christine Alberi told the Legislature’s Health and...
MAINE STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Making sense of how economic data is collected

The economy is sure to be one of the major issues in this year’s midterm elections. But how does the New York Department of Labor get the data to calculate the unemployment rate and what does it all mean?. Russell Weaver, a quantitative geographer and director of research at...
BUSINESS

Community Policy