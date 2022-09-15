Officials at Randallstown High School discovers a gun on a student
Randallstown High school officials discovered a gun on a student on Thursday after observing suspicious activity.
The school administration and a safety assistant observed the student behaving suspiciously in the hallways.
Once suspicions rose to a level of concern, the School Resource Officer was immediately contacted and the student was than searched.
The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the student was detained.
The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the incident.
There were no injuries sustained.
