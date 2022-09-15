Read full article on original website
$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County
LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in the 500 block of West Bertsch Street in Lansford, Carbon County. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 […]
Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area
HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision
Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
Remains found in Pennsylvania identified as teen missing since 1969
Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are those of a teen who went missing in 1969.
Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611
WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
Major recognition for local police department
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
Two new businesses have opened on Williams Street in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Two businesses have recently opened on Williams Street in Williamsport, and they’re both owned, operated, and geared towards women. Waxed Waxed opened June 1 and offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions. Owner Mindy Day said she opened Waxed because she saw that there was...
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
