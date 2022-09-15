ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

$1M scratch-off ticket sold in Carbon County

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a retailer in Carbon County sold a $1 million winning scratch-off ticket. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, a $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch-Off ticket was sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in the 500 block of West Bertsch Street in Lansford, Carbon County. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Drought emergency issued in Hazleton area

HAZLETON, Pa. — A drought emergency has been issued in Hazleton and the surrounding areas. The Hazleton City Authority has prohibited nonessential water use for customers. That means no more using water for things like watering your lawn or washing your car. These restrictions are now mandatory for Hazleton...
HAZLETON, PA
skooknews.com

Scratch-Off Worth $1 Million Sold in Carbon County

A scratch-off worth $1 million was recently sold in Carbon County. Acccording to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Boyer's Food Markets on West Bertsch Street in Lansford sold the winning $1,000,000 Cash King Scratch Off. $1,000,000 Cash King is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. No word on...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frackville, PA
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Barnesville, PA
City
Minersville, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Millville, PA
Frackville, PA
Government
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Allentown, PA
City
Hazleton, PA
City
Tamaqua, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Mahanoy City, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Gates set to open on 167th fair

Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Hunlock Creek man killed in Warren County head-on collision

Warren, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Hunlock Creek man was killed in a head-on collision in Warren County earlier this week. Pennsylvania State Police Warren reported on Sept. 17 that the accident happened on State Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County, around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. According to police, a driver in a […]
HUNLOCK CREEK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Greenwood Cemetery#New Jersey Shore#Skook News Obituaries#The Frackville Community#Trinity Ecc
WBRE

Locals rev up for 2nd annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the second Annual ‘Steel Wheel Show’ in Lycoming County. Cars, old and new, filled the fairgrounds for all to come and admire while also enjoying some live music, food, vendors, and activities. The Lycoming County Fairgrounds were filled with cars as far as the eyes could see for the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV on Route 611

WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. -- An Easton man was killed in a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Northampton County, according to state police. The accident happened Friday afternoon at Route 611 and Browns Drive in Williams Township. The motorcyclist, 32-year-old Benjamin Blampied, was killed, state police said on Sunday.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Major recognition for local police department

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northeastern Pennsylvania Police Department was recognized for its commitment to maintaining police excellence. The Dallas Township Police Department achieved Premier Agency Status under the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Dallas Township is one of only 24 police departments statewide to meet […]
DALLAS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PSP Report: Mifflinburg Woman Killed After Route 45 Crash

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY – A Mifflinburg woman was killed after crashing her vehicle along Route 45 in Hartley Township, Union County early Sunday morning. Milton state police say killed was 31-year-old Melissa Dziadzio as a result of the crash around 1:50 a.m. Sunday. Troopers say Dziadzio was traveling...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy