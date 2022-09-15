Read full article on original website
KFDA
Public invited to share thoughts, concerns during Clovis community meeting
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis city leaders are hosting a community meeting tomorrow evening. A press release said the community meeting at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. John Baptist Church, located at 1214 Gila Street. The public is invited to attend the meeting and share their thoughts,...
Clovis to host free pet adoption event
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced that it’s partnering with the High Plains Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society for a pet adoption weekend from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Clovis Animal Shelter. The event, located at 2203 E. Brady, will be part of National […]
KCBD
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
fox34.com
Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover
LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.
muleshoejournal.com
Medical Clinic of Muleshoe adds new FNP
The Muleshoe Area Medical Center has a new medical provider. West Texas native Kristen Smith, FNP-C, has joined the medical team, the health system announced this week. She will see patients at Medical Clinic of Muleshoe. Medicine has always been a career track of interest for Smith. She was inspired...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
everythinglubbock.com
One killed, 2 injured in crash near Muleshoe
MULESHOE, Texas — One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on US 70 just east of Muleshoe on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 5:25 p.m. 7 miles east of Muleshoe in Lamb County. DPS said...
Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
rrobserver.com
Texico abuse case investigation expands
The reaction I get from people that I talk to is really one of horror — 9th Judicial District Attorney Brian Stover. Former friends and relatives said they knew for years the place on Curry Road in Texico, New Mexico, was a house of horror. They recently told New Mexico State Police how they notified authorities that the hungry children who lived there were physically abused, locked in dog kennels, and more recently, chained to their beds.
