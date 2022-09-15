The reaction I get from people that I talk to is really one of horror — 9th Judicial District Attorney Brian Stover. Former friends and relatives said they knew for years the place on Curry Road in Texico, New Mexico, was a house of horror. They recently told New Mexico State Police how they notified authorities that the hungry children who lived there were physically abused, locked in dog kennels, and more recently, chained to their beds.

