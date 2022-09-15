ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
thecampusjournal.com

Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting

In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Mark Reed Unveils his ‘Contract with the Community’

OAKHURST — At a packed restaurant venue last week in Oakhurst, Mark Reed, a candidate for Madera County Supervisor District 5, unveiled his economic policy blueprint for Eastern Madera County he calls a “Contract with the Community” should he win that supervisorial seat in the general election November 8.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.  Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.  “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
SELMA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desert
sjvsun.com

A dozen Valley vets find something more during D.C. trip: healing.

Something was different this time around at the Vietnam War Memorial for Fresno’s Mike Keller. For the first time in several trips to visit the famed black granite wall that lists the names of the 58,318 Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, he did not cry. It...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park

After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine

COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
COARSEGOLD, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action

After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba

Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
DINUBA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Fossils to Falls: Coarsegold celebrates the history and tarantula

Back in the 1800s, The Coarse-Gold Gulch was a hotbed of gold miners looking to stike it rich. Today, the throngs of miners might be gone but the treasure-hunting impulse is still being nurtured at the Historic Coarsegold Village. The Coarsegold Historic Village is the first stop on the Fossils...
COARSEGOLD, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making

Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters

Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to provide information on a woman reported missing on Monday. The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras. According to Fresno Police, Rollo Veras is 5’04” and weighs 130 pounds. She is possibly driving a gray or silver Toyota. […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action

Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
CLOVIS, CA

