thecampusjournal.com
Youth Drag Event in Visalia Faces Criticism at VUSD Board Meeting
In multiple locations over the last few months, we have seen an increase in a backlash against drag show-related events. This has hit Visalia, with a youth drag show event being canceled due to threats from community members, and groups involved facing criticism once again now that the event has occurred.
sierranewsonline.com
Mark Reed Unveils his ‘Contract with the Community’
OAKHURST — At a packed restaurant venue last week in Oakhurst, Mark Reed, a candidate for Madera County Supervisor District 5, unveiled his economic policy blueprint for Eastern Madera County he calls a “Contract with the Community” should he win that supervisorial seat in the general election November 8.
Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia. Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport. “The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot […]
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma. Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance. “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
sjvsun.com
A dozen Valley vets find something more during D.C. trip: healing.
Something was different this time around at the Vietnam War Memorial for Fresno’s Mike Keller. For the first time in several trips to visit the famed black granite wall that lists the names of the 58,318 Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam, he did not cry. It...
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.
We've been here before. I've reviewed Pieology in the past and have good and bad to say about it. This time it's all about timing. While I don't consider Pieology the best pizza in Fresno or Clovis, I believe it to be the best pizza around at the best time.
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County senior picnic held in Kingburg's Burris Park
After weeks of record high heat, the cool breeze that blew through Burris Park Friday morning was welcome relief for more than a hundred seniors and family members at the Senior Day picnic hosted by the Kings County Commission on Aging. Live music, ice cream and a raffle were just...
sierranewsonline.com
Vintage Steakhouse Amongst Best Restaurants for Wine
COARSEGOLD — For the third consecutive year, Vintage Steakhouse at Chukchansi Gold has earned a Wine Spectator Restaurant Award of Excellence, ranking it amongst the world’s best places to enjoy wine. Chukchansi’s Vintage Steakhouse is a one-of-a-kind culinary destination delivering incredible cuisine, charm and service that have made...
GV Wire
Fresno Leader: ‘Marxists’ Will Control Redistricting After Newsom Action
After complaints of unfairness in redistricting Fresno County political lines, an independent commission will make those determinations instead. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Sunday that he signed AB 2030 by Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno. It establishes an independent commission to draw future Board of Supervisor district boundaries. “I’m sincerely grateful...
kingsriverlife.com
Brick & Stone Coffee in Dinuba
Near the end of last year, Anthony and Evelyn Reyna opened a new coffee shop in downtown Dinuba, CA called Brick & Stone. While coffee is great all year long, as the weather begins to cool off nothing sounds better than a great cup of coffee, so it seemed like the perfect time to learn more about the new kid in town. Recently we chatted with their manager, Mikayla Protzman.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fossils to Falls: Coarsegold celebrates the history and tarantula
Back in the 1800s, The Coarse-Gold Gulch was a hotbed of gold miners looking to stike it rich. Today, the throngs of miners might be gone but the treasure-hunting impulse is still being nurtured at the Historic Coarsegold Village. The Coarsegold Historic Village is the first stop on the Fossils...
Fire damages Aramark Uniform Services building in Fresno
Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a business in Southwest Fresno on Sunday.
Kings County event focused on celebrating seniors returns
Thursday afternoon, at least 100 people were gathered here at Burris Park celebrating the senior community and Mexican culture.
Curtain falls on Broadway Faire movie theater on Shaw in Northwest Fresno
Regal Cinemas sent out an announcement on Wednesday, saying that it would be the last day for showings at the United Artists Broadway Faire on Shaw and Valentine.
mercedcountytimes.com
Mercedian to open ‘barcade’ five years in the making
Five years ago, Andy Beltran’s newly-bought space downtown was in dire need of a renovation. The now 34-year-old had returned to his hometown after working a job at an electrical contractor in Philadelphia, where he saved up the money to buy the 8,500 square foot spot on Main Street — right next to Merced Theater.
GV Wire
Free Pet Adoptions This Weekend at Fresno County and City Shelters
Starting this Friday, the Fresno Humane Animal Services will be waiving all fees for cat and dog adoptions in both Fresno county and city shelters. This is part of a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society who will be sponsoring a national adoption weekend by working with at least 650 other shelters and rescue groups across the country.
WEATHER: Is it going to rain in Fresno this weekend?
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Changes are coming to the Central Valley’s weather and temperatures are already cooling off – but there is more to come. According to CBS47’s chief meteorologist Lauren Wallace, the weekend is going to be nice with temperatures in the mid-80s (which is below average). The changes are coming on Sunday: Merced […]
Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to provide information on a woman reported missing on Monday. The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras. According to Fresno Police, Rollo Veras is 5’04” and weighs 130 pounds. She is possibly driving a gray or silver Toyota. […]
clovisroundup.com
ClovisFest Hot Air Balloon Pilots Ready for Action
Any and every Hot Air Balloon Pilot seems to have not only the passion to fly, but also the passion to please others as was made evident by Hot Air Balloon Pilot, Bob “Magic” Locklin. Locklin will serve as Balloon Meister for the Clovis Fest Hot Air Balloon...
theeastsiderla.com
"Ghosts" star buys in Atwater for $2.4M | Focus on Latino homebuyers | New warehouses for Lincoln Heights
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
