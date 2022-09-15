Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lyon 0-1 Paris Saint Germain: Lionel Messi scores winner from Neymar assist
Lionel Messi scored the winner as Paris St-Germain beat Lyon to maintain their unbeaten start to Ligue 1 and move two points clear at the top of the table. Messi found the net inside five minutes with a smart first-time finish after combining with Neymar, who made his seventh assist in the league this term.
World Cup in doubt for Kalvin Phillips as shoulder surgery awaits
Kalvin Phillips is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, as the England midfielder gets set to undergo shoulder surgery. Phillips has suffered a series of dislocations of his right shoulder over the past two years, and now Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has said his team’s midfielder will be forced to go under the knife. “The doctor says when you have been out four times with a shoulder, the only solution is surgery,” Guardiola said after City’s win over Wolves on Saturday. It has been a frustrating start to life at City for Phillips, who made...
Comments / 0