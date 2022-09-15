Kalvin Phillips is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, as the England midfielder gets set to undergo shoulder surgery. Phillips has suffered a series of dislocations of his right shoulder over the past two years, and now Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has said his team’s midfielder will be forced to go under the knife. “The doctor says when you have been out four times with a shoulder, the only solution is surgery,” Guardiola said after City’s win over Wolves on Saturday. It has been a frustrating start to life at City for Phillips, who made...

WORLD ・ 17 MINUTES AGO