KTUL
Ascension St. John to extend mammogram hours for Brest Cancer Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John is extending mammogram hours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at three area hospitals. The hospital is encouraging everyone to schedule a mammogram because early screening can often find or detect breast cancer early, before a lump can be felt. “Comprehensive preventive care...
KTUL
Largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma took place on Riverwalk Saturday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Woofstock 2022 is considered the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma and it took place on Tulsa's Riverwalk Saturday. The event was the 16th annual Woofstock. It hosted 36 rescue groups and non-profits, who brought around 150 dogs needing to be adopted. There are a...
KTUL
New lake being built next to Gathering Place, construction underway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor GT Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on the...
KTUL
Donating guests to receive free Dunkin' donut for supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Dunkin' is giving guests who support children battling cancer, a free treat. On September 12, they announced that they are inviting customers to "shine gold" from September 14 through the 28. This will support the Dunkin' Joy in...
KTUL
NSU listed as one of the best places in the nation to pursue an online degree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University has been named one of the best online colleges in the United States by Abound. NSU was recently listed on the website's 100 Best Online Colleges 2022 list. NSU was one of just two public universities in the state of Oklahoma that...
KTUL
OSU receives 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity for 11th straight year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On September 13, INSIGHT into Diversity magazine released its list of 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award recipients, and Oklahoma State University was among the honorees. This is the 11th straight year for OSU to receive this prestigious award which was established 11 years...
KTUL
TPD detectives arrest alleged burglar with help of Spongebob shorts, socks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department served a search warrant on September 16 at the Waterside Apartment Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Edward Price, also known as "Smacc Man", was arrested for numerous burglaries. TPD had received reports for five burglaries at the complex between July...
KTUL
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
KTUL
Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
KTUL
Tulsans gather for second annual Spark Summit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of thinkers and doers gathered in Tulsa Saturday for the second annual Spark Summit. It's not just a music festival, not just a tech showcase, not just an art exhibit. It's all of those things and more combined. It's also two events in...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
KTUL
NSU fall 2022 Continuing Education catalog features cyber security, Spanish courses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University's College of extended Learning has released its latest Continuing Education course catalog. Among some of the new offerings are courses in cyber security. NSU Coordinator for Continuing Education Anthony McCarty said interested students can take an Introduction to Cyber Security course which...
KTUL
Police searching for man after early morning robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed two women at gunpoint. Officers say they were called to the Wimbledon Apartments near 51st and Memorial in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, two women claimed they were coming home from a party and when they arrived at their apartments, a man approached them.
KTUL
Greenwood Gallery closes its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Gallery closed its doors Saturday, but owner Queen Alexander tells us it's not the end. She said it's the beginning of a new journey as she plans to take the story and art of Greenwood on the road. Alexander plans to take the...
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
