Northwest Missouri residents share a passion for genealogy

Genealogy is a hobby that has come naturally to Dr. Caroline Merrigan. Her relatives before her spent summers driving across the country to states like Kentucky, Virginia and Pennsylvania to learn about their family’s history. So, as soon as Merrigan’s kids grew up and she had enough time to take on the pastime, she began teaching herself, as well.

“My favorite books when I was a child were the Nancy Drew mysteries,” Merrigan said. “And so, I think it gets me into being Nancy Drew and just digging out the clues to help people have this trail or thread of their family history. It’s unique for everyone, and you just don’t know what you’ll find.”