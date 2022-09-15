Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Driver of Alabama school bus with 40 kids on board fails sobriety test
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. One motorist had video of...
1st female president at Alabama's Stillman College to retire
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement and hopes to find her successor by the June 30,...
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
Man dies in McCalla after fall from ladder while trimming tree limbs
MCCALLA, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man died Saturday after falling while cutting limbs from a tree. Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Lou George Loop in McCalla to investigate the report of a person who had fallen from a tree.
