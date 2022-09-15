ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
1st female president at Alabama's Stillman College to retire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement and hopes to find her successor by the June 30,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

