Top Brunch Spot in San Diego - Farmer and the SeahorseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Aesthetic Tapas Brunch and Restaurant in Downtown San Diego- Cafe 21Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Brunch Spot in San Diego - Cocina De BarrioDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hot Asian Fusion Restaurant and Bar in San Diego - OB Noodle HouseDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Port of SD officials: New cruise season to be busiest since 2010
The new cruise season is set to be the busiest since 2010, according to the Port of San Diego. The first ship is slated to arrive in San Diego on Monday.
TripAdvisor Blog
5 must-visit cities near the California coast
Don’t miss these stops as you work your way up the shore. With its world-class vineyards, artsy enclaves, and bustling urban centers, there are countless reasons to visit the Golden State. But we’re partial to California’s coastline for its breathtaking nature, picturesque beaches, and some of the most scenic byways and parks in the country. Ahead, some of the best sights, activities, and accommodations to add to your SoCal-to-NorCal itinerary.
‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
San Diego weekly Reader
North Couny Beaches Lose Sand, Santa Ana Season Arrives
As the Beach Season Winds Down, San Diego County’s coastline is padded by what are likely the deepest and widest accumulations of sand we’ll see this year. Many stretches of the coastline are vulnerable to powerful waves associated with winter storms. This wave action can pull sand off the beaches and deposit it offshore, leaving behind (especially in North County) nothing but cobble beds. During the spring and summer, gentle wave action usually returns much of the sand, usually in time for the arrival of the summer tourists.
San Diego Business Journal
Luxury Apts Coming to Oceanside’s El Corazon
Sudberry Properties has started construction of a luxury apartment complex in the El Corazon community of Oceanside, a 465-acre former open-pit sand mine that the city acquired in 1994. Sudberry was chosen in 2011 as the lead developer of the commercial portion of El Corazon − and is in the...
Boats and Motorsports take over the Bay
The race's website explained that since it began, more than 5 million people have come attended the event.
San Diego weekly Reader
Pacific Islander Festival, ArtWalk Carlsbad
The festival hosts Pacific Islander dignitaries, vendors, food and drinks. Processions, Miss Pacific Islander scholarship, musicians, Polynesian dancers, and San Diego Hula Academy. When: Saturday and Sunday September 24 and 25, 12 pm. Where: Ski Beach, Ingraham Street and Vacation Island Road, Mission Beach. pifasandiego.com. Sunday | 25. ArtWalk Carlsbad.
Two San Diego hotels voted among top family resorts in nation
Looking for a fun family vacation? You can do so in San Diego County, where two hotels made the 2022 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice list of Best Family Resorts.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
sandiegocountynews.com
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
NBC San Diego
Here's How a Triple La Niña Year Could Impact San Diego Weather and Wildfires
From historic flooding in Pakistan to torrential rains in Australia and scorching heat and wildfires in California; 2022 has had its fair share of climate emergencies. And according to local experts, the extreme weather is far from over. “As long as the storm track is pushed northward by La Niña,...
pacificsandiego.com
Trying to sell your couch? A business came to San Diego to do just that
Kaiyo, a second-hand furniture marketplace is expanding its services to San Diego County. The New York City-based startup offers a full-service platform and white-glove delivery that doesn’t require lugging your furniture to a parking lot to sell it to a stranger. Convenience is a key element of the company’s...
San Diego weekly Reader
Oceanside's Victor Roy stories go on
Victor Roy, whose signature is used to certify the validity of checks issued by the City of Oceanside, says the reason he was viewing “inappropriate material” at a city library was because he was on a fact-finding mission to see if one could access naughty material at an Oceanside library.
Driver loses part of left arm in Rancho Peñasquitos rollover crash
A driver involved in a rollover crash in Rancho Peñasquitos Sunday night had to have his arm amputated, according to San Diego Police.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
Restaurant in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margaritas Kitchen & Cantina
Margarita’s Kitchen and Cantina is a San Diego restaurant located in the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. They specialize in fresh margaritas and authentic Mexican cuisine from Oaxaca and Michoacan. They started as a small Mexican restaurant and has since become an award-winning dining location in the city of San Diego. All their food is cooked with fresh, locally sourced produce. The ambiance here is very lively and energetic and there is plenty of outdoor seating along with other restaurants and dessert shops nearby. The restaurant is right next to ocean so there is a lovely ocean view with some live music and tourist landmarks and shops.
Del Cerro residents say proposed mega-church will bring traffic, congestion, and other negative impacts
SAN DIEGO — A long-fought battle over plans to build a megachurch in San Diego's Del Cerro community has resurfaced after the church released its official proposal. On August 31, representatives from All Peoples' Church outlined its plans in a required environmental report to the state. Those plans include building a 54,476-square-foot church, a 71,010-square-foot parking garage, classrooms, large meeting rooms, and an all-purpose gym on the six acres of vacant land off Interstate 8 at College Avenue.
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife at Moonlight Beach
Encinitas man meets rescuers who helped saved his wife, knocked down by wave while boogie boarding at Moonlight Beach
