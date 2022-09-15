Effective: 2022-09-19 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .Recent releases from the Luis Leon dam have caused elevated rises along the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande. The river has crested and is slowly falling but minor flooding continues. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio 6WNW, Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet (2.8 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Monday was 11.4 feet (3.5 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.2 feet (2.8 meters). - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet (2.8 meters) on 09/07/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 9.2 Mon 8pm 9.2 9.2 9.1 9.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Tue Tue Tue Tue Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1am 7am 1pm 7pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 2.8 Mon 8pm 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8

